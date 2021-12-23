Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • December 23, 2021 06:35 (IST)

    M.P VACCINE COVERAGE - M.P CM: 94% GOT 1ST DOSE, 87% SECOND DOSE

  • December 23, 2021 06:30 (IST)

    PFIZER'S COVID PILL - U.S FDA AUTHORIZES PFIZER'S COVID PILL

  • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TMC VS KEJRIWAL - OPPOSITION DISUNITY EXPOSED AGAIN

  • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SOURCES - TOP GOVT SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18

  • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU - SUKHBIR BADAL SLAMS PCC CHIEF SIDHU

    • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PRIYANKA - 'NOT JUST PHONE TAPPING, INSTA A/Cs HACKED'

    • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM TO VISIT VARANASI AGAIN TOMORROW

    • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      INDIA'S BALLISTIC MISSILE - DRDO DEVELOPED NEXT RANGE BALLISTIC MISSILE

    • December 23, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - OMICRON SCARE:KEJRIWAL TO REVIEW DELHI COVID PREPS

