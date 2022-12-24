Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 24 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 24th December 2022
By News18/ Updated: December 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 24 December 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • December 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHOOTING IN PARIS - 3 KILLED, SEVERAL INJURED IN SHOOTOUT

    • SHOOTER IDENTIFIED AS MAN IN 60s ARRESTED
  • December 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI TWEETS ON KEY COVID MEET HELD TODAY

    • PM MODI:STRESSED ON SEQUENCING AND TESTING
    • NEED TO FOLLOW COVID APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOUR: PM
    • PM: EMPHASISED ON NEED OF COVID INFRASTRUCTURE
  • December 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PARIS - MASSIVE PROTESTS IN PARIS AFTER TRIPLE SHOOTING

    • GUNMAN TARGETING FOREIGNERS: FRENCH MIN
  • December 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - HEALTH MINISTRY ISSUES GUIDELINES ON COVID

    • ‘USE MASKS, MAINTAIN PHYSICAL DISTANCE’
    • FOCUS ON TEST,TRACK,TREAT & VACCINATION: CENTRE
    • ENSURE ADEQUATE TESTS IN ALL DISRICTS: CENTRE
    • ‘HIKE GENOME SEQUENCING AMONG POSITIVE SAMPLES’
  • December 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - PAK TALIBAN TERRORISTS OVERPOWER PAK ARMY: EXCL

    • HOLDS PAK ARMY HOSTAGE FOR OVER 24 HOURS: EXCL
    • VIRAL VIDEO SHOWS OFFICIAL AT GUNPOINT:EXCL
    • ARMED GUNMEN BREAK FREE FROM CUSTODY: EXCL
    • EXCL: DEMAND TRANSFER OF PRISONERS TO N WAZIRIABAD
    • ‘TRANSFER PRISONERS OR ELSE’ THREAT GIVEN: EXCL
    • TALIBAN SHOWS THE MIRROR TO PAKISTAN ARMY: EXCL
  • December 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CHINA - CHINA CONTINUES TO 'DARE' INDIA AFTER TAWANG CLASH

    • CHINA BUILD SEALED ROAD ALONG LAC: EXCLUSIVE
    • SEALED ROAD LEADS TO 150 METRE OF LAC-RIDGE: EXCL

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here