Breaking News Live Updates - 25 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 25th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 25, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • December 25, 2021 06:25 (IST)

    J&K - J&K: ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN CHOWGAM, SHOPIAN

    • 2 TERRORISTS TRAPPED IN J&K ENCOUNTER: SOURCE
  • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    TMC VS KEJRIWAL - OPPOSITION DISUNITY EXPOSED AGAIN

    • ARVIND KEJRIWAL TAKES ON TMC IN GOA
    • TMC NOT EVEN IN THE RACE IN GOA: KEJRIWAL
    • NOT EVEN 1% VOTES TO TMC: ARVIND KEJRIWAL
  • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU - SUKHBIR BADAL SLAMS PCC CHIEF SIDHU

    • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI IN KASHI - THEY PLAYED POLITICS OF CASTEISM, RELIGION: PM

      • THEY DIDN’T ALLOW VIKAS IN U.P: PM MODI
      • THEY DON’T UNDERSTAND SABKA VIKAS: PM MODI
      • MAFIAVAD, PARIVARVAD IN THEIR SYLLABUS: PM MODI
      • THEY ARE JEALOUS OF U.P’S VIKAS: PM MODI
      • THEY ARE OBJECTING TO VISHWANATH DHAM: PM
      • THEY FUME MORE WHEN PEOPLE OF U.P BLESS US:PM
    • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      PM - OMICRON SCARE: PM CHAIRS KEY COVID MEET

      • REVIEW MEET WITH TOP OFFICIALS & STATES
      • MUST BE ‘SATARK’ & ‘SAAVDHAN’: PM MODI
      • PM: ENSURE HEALTH SYSTEMS IN STATE ARE STRENGTHENED
      • GOVT ALERT & SEIZED OVER ALARMING SCENARIO: PM
      • WILL CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STATES IN COVID FIGHT: PM
      • CENTRE TO SEND TEAM TO STATES WITH LOW JAB RATE
    • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MIG-21 FIGHTER - IAF'S MIG-21 AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN JAISALMER

      • PILOT OF MIG-21 AIRCRAFT KILLED IN CRASH
      • WING COMMANDER HARSHIT SINHA KILLED IN CRASH
    • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      HARISH RAWAT - RAWAT PLEDGES LOYALTY TO CONG 2 DAYS AFTER REVOLT

      • I WILL ABIDE BY WHAT CONG PRESIDENT DECIDES: RAWAT
      • WILL GIVE MY LIFE FOR CONGRESS: HARISH RAWAT
    • December 25, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - MAHA: NOT MORE THAN 5 PEOPLE ALLOWED TO GATHER

      • NEW YORK: BIGGEST 1-DAY INCREASE IN COVID CASES
      • UK REPORTS 122,186 NEW CASES IN A SINGLE DAY

