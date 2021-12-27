Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 27th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 27, 2021, 05:55 IST

  • December 27, 2021 07:25 (IST)

    AUSTRALIA OMICRON - AUSTRALIA: 1ST OMICRON DEATH OF FULLY JABBED MAN

    • AUSTRALIA: 1ST OMICRON DEATH OF FULLY JABBED MAN
  • December 27, 2021 07:05 (IST)

    CHINA COVID - CHINA REPORTS 162 NEW COVID CASES

    • December 27, 2021 07:05 (IST)

      CHINA - BIGGEST 1-DAY SPIKE IN CHINA IN 21 MONTHS

      • December 27, 2021 07:00 (IST)

        HEALTH SECRETARY-EC MEET - HEALTH SECY-EC MEET ON COVID SITUATION

        • COVID SITUATION IN POLL- BOUND STATES MEET FOCUS
      • December 27, 2021 06:55 (IST)

        MUMBAI COVID SURGE - MUMBAI RECORDS 922 FRESH CASES, HIGHEST SINCE JUNE

        • December 27, 2021 06:50 (IST)

          W.H.O CHIEF - COVID WON'T BE THE LAST PANDEMIC: W.H.O CHIEF

          • ‘NEED TO PREPARE FOR NEXT AS WE RESPOND TO COVID’
          • LET’S GIVE PANDEMIC ISSUE FOCUS IT DESERVES: W.H.O
        • December 27, 2021 06:50 (IST)

          PUERTO RICO COVID - 2K PUERTO RICO CASES LINKED TO CONCERT

          • December 27, 2021 06:45 (IST)

            OMICRON - KOSOVO REPORTS FIRST CASES OF OMICRON

            • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              U.P - EXCL: UP Dy CM SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

              • ‘COURT WILL SETTLE MATHURA LAND DISPUTE’
            • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              PUNJAB - AKHILESH BARRIER TO DEVT: UP Dy CM SLAMS

              • PEOPLE KNOW SP-BSP CAN’T DO DEVT: UP Dy CM
              • ‘RAM TEMPLE BEING MADE AFTER LOT OF STRUGGLE’
              • CAPTAIN AMARINDER TO MEET JP NADDA TOMORROW
            • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

              PM MODI - 'MAAN KI BAAT' IS MY SOLE ENDEAVOUR: PM MODI

              • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                PM - WE FOUGHT COVID WAR TOGETHER: PM MODI

                • MUST BE CAUTIOUS ABOUT NEW VARIANT OMICRON: PM
                • GOVT IS WORKING ON WAYS TO TACKLE NEW VARIANT: PM
                • WE LOST 11 BRAVE HEROES IN CHOPPER CRASH: PM
                • PM PAYS TRIBUTE TO MARTYRS OF CHOPPER CRASH
                • PM SALUTES CHOPPER CRASH MARTYR VARUN SINGH
                • WILL HAVE ‘PARIKSHA PE CHARCHA’ EARLY NEXT YR:PM
              • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                LUDHIANA - LUDHIANA BLAST: FRIEND OF GAGANDEEP DETAINED

                • GAGANDEEP’S FEMALE FRIEND DETAINED
                • SOURCE:GAGANDEEP’S FEMALE FRIEND WAS A CONSTABLE
              • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                HARISH RAWAT - SOME COURSE OF CORRECTION KEY TO WIN POLLS: RAWAT

                • RAWAT: EXPRESSING PAIN BENEFICIAL TO PARTY
                • HARISH RAWAT ON UPCOMING ELECTIONS
              • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                DELHI - DELHI: NIGHT CURFEW TO BE IMPOSED FROM TOMORROW

                • NIGHT CURFEW IN DELHI FROM 11 PM TO 5 AM
                • DELHI REPORTS 290 NEW COVID CASES, 1 DEATH
              • December 27, 2021 05:55 (IST)

                CONG - DIGVIJAYA SINGH MAKES MISOGYNISTIC REMARK

                • YOUNG WOMEN NOT FANS OF PM MODI: DIGVIJAYA
                • SHOCKER FROM CONG NETA DIGVIJAYA SINGH
                • 40+ WOMEN INFLUENCED BY PM: DIGVIJAYA SINGH

