Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 29 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 29th December 2021
By News18/ Updated: December 29, 2021, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 29 December 2021: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - '4 MEMBER PANEL MADE FOR SEAT SHARING IN PUNJAB'

    • GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT ON BATTLE FOR PUNJAB
    • ‘WILL DRAFT MoU TO MAKE PUNJAB MAFIA FREE’
  • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI IN KANPUR - CASH BOXES RECOVERED IN RECENT DAYS: PM MODI

    • AFTER U.P CM, HM SHAH,NOW PM MODI SLAMS AKHILESH
    • THEY SPRINKLED PERFUME OF CORRUPTION ON U.P: PM
    • NO ONE IS TAKING CREDIT ON NOTE TOWERS: PM MODI
    • WHOLE COUNTRY SAW MOUNTAIN OF NOTES: PM
    • SP: SHOULD ANSWER WHERE DID MONEY COME FROM?
  • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI'S ATTACK ON SP OVER KANPUR RAIDS

    • WILL THEY TAKE CREDIT FOR CASH STASH: PM MODI
    • WILL THEY TAKE CREDIT FOR CASH STASH: PM MODI
    • PM MODI’S ATTACK ON SP OVER KANPUR RAIDS
  • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    PIYUSH JAIN - PIYUSH JAIN EXPORTED PERFUME TO DUBAI

    • DOCUMENTS RELATED TO 2 DUBAI PROPERTIES FOUND
    • MOST OF THE GOLD FOUND IN THE FORM OF GOLD BARS
    • EXCLUSIVE DETAILS ON KANPUR BUSINESSMAN JAIN
    • GOLD BARS HAVE STAMP OF INT’L METAL REFINERS
    • DRI TO SHORTLY REGISTER CASE OF SMUGGLING OF GOLD
  • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

    OMICRON'S SCARE - YELLOW ALERT ISSUED IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL

    • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      OMICRON SCARE IN DELHI - RESTRICTION 1: PVT OFFICES WITH 50% CAPACITY

      • RESTRICTION 2:RESTAURANTS TO RUN WITH 50%
      • RESTRICTION 4: BARS TO OPEN WITH 50% CAPACITY
      • RESTRICTION 6:SPAS, GYMS, TO REMAIN SHUT
      • RESTRICTION 7: BUSES TO PLY WITH 50% CAPACITY
      • RESTRICTION 8: ONLY 2 ALLOWED IN AUTOS, TAXIS
      • RESTRICTION 9: SPORTS COMPLEXES TO BE SHUT
      • RESTRICTION 10: BAN ON RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS
      • RESTRICTION 3: METRO TO RUN WITH 50% CAPACITY
      • RESTRICTION 5: 20 ALLOWED AT WEDDINGS & FUNERALS
    • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      MP: - PANCHAYAT POLLS CANCELLED IN MADHYA PRADESH

      • M.P: STATE EC CANCELS PANCHAYAT POLLS
    • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      LUDHIANA - EXCLUSIVE:LUDHIANA BLAST SUSPECT ARRESTED

      • SFJ TERRORIST JASWINDER SINGH ARRESTED
      • GERMAN POLICE ARRESTS TOP SFJ TERRORIST
      • EXCLUSIVE: TASKED BY ISI TO DESTABILISE PUNJAB
      • EXCL: LINKED TO SFJ FOR PROMOTING SEPARATIST ACTS
      • ARRANGED, SENT WEAPONS FROM ACROSS BORDER
      • SENT WEAPONS WITH HELP OF PAK OPERATIVES: EXCL
    • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      HARISH RAWAT - SOME COURSE OF CORRECTION KEY TO WIN POLLS: RAWAT

      • RAWAT: EXPRESSING PAIN BENEFICIAL TO PARTY
      • HARISH RAWAT ON UPCOMING ELECTIONS
    • December 29, 2021 05:55 (IST)

      FIGHT AGAINST COVID - CORBEVAX,COVOVAX, MOLNUPIRAVIR APPROVED

      • APPROVALS FOR RESTRICTED USE IN EMERGENCY

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.