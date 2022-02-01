Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 01 February 2022: Railways to Introduce New Products, Services for Small Farmers, Enterprises, Says Centre

For 1st February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 01, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • February 01, 2022 21:55 (IST)

    BJP - BJP RELEASES ANOTHER CANDIDATE LIST

    • NO TICKET FOR RITA BAHUGUNA’S SON
    • BRIJESH PATHAK TO CONTEST FROM LUCKNOW CANTT
  • February 01, 2022 17:48 (IST)

    BUDGET 2022- 5G COMING TO INDIA BY 2023 ANNOUNCES FM

    13 CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO GET 5G IN THE BEGINNING.

  • February 01, 2022 17:39 (IST)

    BUDGET 2022- PM MODI HAILS ‘PEOPLE-FRIENDLY, PROGRESSIVE BUDGET’

    ‘THIS BUDGET IS PRO-POOR. IT ADDRESSES INDIA’S FUTURE’ SAYS PM MODI

  • February 01, 2022 17:33 (IST)

    BUDGET 2022- WITH IOR FOCUS, NAVY GETS 43% CAPITAL OUTLAY HIKE

    ARMY MODERNISATION FUNDS DIP 12.2%

    INDIAN AIR FORCE RETAINS THE BIGGEST SHARE OF THE FORCES’ CAPITAL BUDGET

  • February 01, 2022 13:45 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - MODI GOVT'S ZERO SUM BUDGET: RAHUL

    • February 01, 2022 12:45 (IST)

