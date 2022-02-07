Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 07 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 7th February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 07, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U.P - BJP FIELDS SANJAY SINGH FROM AMETHI

    • BJP ISSUES ANOTHER LIST OF CANDIDATES
    • GARIMA SINGH’S TICKET GIVEN TO SANJAY SINGH
    • U.P MIN ANAND SHUKLA TO CONTEST FROM BAIRIA
    • DAYASHANKAR SINGH TO CONTEST FROM SADAR
  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - SC APPOINTED 5-MEMBER PANEL IN FEROZEPUR

    • PM SECURITY CASE:PROBE TEAM ARRIVES IN PUNJAB
  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - STATUE OF RAMANUJACHARYA SYMBOL OF KNOWLEDGE: PM

    • STATUE TO REMIND US OF HIS VALUES: PM
    • RAMANUJACHARYA’S IDEALS TO INSPIRE YOUTH: PM
    • RAMANUJACHARYA WORKED FOR REFORMS IN OUR SOCIETY:PM
    • DEVELOPMENT SHOULD BE WITHOUT DISCRIMINATION:PM
    • STATUE OF RAMANUJACHARYA SYMBOL OF EQUALITY: PM
    • SOCIAL JUSTICE SHOULD BE FOR EVERYONE: PM MODI
    • GANDHI TAUGHT THE WORLD ABOUT AHIMSA: PM MODI
  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    INDIA - INDIA BEAT WEST INDIES BY 6 WICKETS IN OPENING ODI

    • INDIA TAKES 1-0 LEAD IN ODI SERIES
  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DGCI - DCGI APPROVES SPUTNIK VACCINE FOR EMERGENCY USE

    • DCGI GRANTS PERMISSION TO SINGLE-DOSE SPUTNIK LIGHT
    • THIS IS INDIA’S 9TH COVID VACCINE:MANDAVIYA
  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CONG - INFIGHTING IN CONGRESS OVER CAMPAIGNER LIST

    • MANISH TEWARI SLAMS CONG OVER CAMPAIGNER LIST
    • SURPRISE IF MY NAME WAS THERE: MANISH TEWARI
    • CONGRESS SNUBS TOP G23 LEADERS AGAIN
  • February 07, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BUDGET - BUDGET DAY SPEECH: 70K CONCURRENT VIEWS ON YT

    • BUDGET DAY SPEECH: NEWS18 LEADS YOUTUBE COVERAGE
    • MORE VIEWS THAN 5 CHANNELS PUT TOGETHER
    • BUDGET SPEECH: NEWS18 SHATTERS YOUTUBE RECORDS
    • BUDGET SPEECH: 70,000+ VIEWS ON YOUTUBE
    • BUDGET SPEECH: NO CHANNEL COMES CLOSE TO NEWS18

