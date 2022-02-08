Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 08 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 08 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 8th February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 08, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 08 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • February 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - ATTACK 5: INFLATION OVER 10% UNDER CONG RULE

    • ATTACK 4:CONG SAID GARIBI HATAO, POOR OUSTED THEM
    • ATTACK 3: CONG’S POLICY IS DIVIDE AND RULE
    • ATTACK 2: CONG IS LEADER OF ‘TUKDE TUKDE GANG’
    • ATTACK 1: CONG SOWING SEEDS OF SEPARATISM
    • PM’S ‘DOUBLE BRAKE’ ATTACK ON CONGRESS
    • WE SENT FUNDS FOR VIKAS BUT CONG PUT A BRAKE: PM
    • ATTACK 10: PEOPLE OF TN LAST VOTED FOR YOU IN ’62
    • ATTACK 9: CONG CROSSED ALL LIMITS ON COVID
    • ATTACK 8: CONG PROVOKED MIGRANTS TO BREACH CURBS
    • ATTACK 10:STAY IN PALACES AND NEGLECT SMALL FARMERS
    • ATTACK 7: MAKE IN INDIA STOPPED COMMISSION
    • ATTACK 6:CONG MOCKED MAKE IN INDIA, NOW CONG A JOKE
  • February 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - TIME TO SHOW CONG IT'S PLACE THIS ELECTION: PM

    • February 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      EXCL - NIA FILES CASE AGAINST 6 ASSOCIATES OF D COMPANY

      • CASE AGAINST DAWOOD IBRAHIM & CHOTTA SHAKIL
      • NIA NAMES D COMPANY AS GLOBAL TERRORIST NETWORK
      • D COMPANY WORKING WITH JEM,JUD & AL QAIDA: FIR
      • DAWOOD RUNNING NETWORK VIA CHOTTA SHAKIL
    • February 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BUDGET - BUDGET DAY SPEECH: 70K CONCURRENT VIEWS ON YT

      • BUDGET DAY SPEECH: NEWS18 LEADS YOUTUBE COVERAGE
      • MORE VIEWS THAN 5 CHANNELS PUT TOGETHER
      • BUDGET SPEECH: NEWS18 SHATTERS YOUTUBE RECORDS
      • BUDGET SPEECH: 70,000+ VIEWS ON YOUTUBE
      • BUDGET SPEECH: NO CHANNEL COMES CLOSE TO NEWS18
    • February 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      ASSAM - ASSAM TO LIFT ALL COVID CURBS FROM FEB 15

      • NO CURBS FOR FULLY JABBED IN ASSAM FROM FEB 15
    • February 08, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AKHILESH - AKHILESH TO CONTEST FROM SECOND SEAT

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.