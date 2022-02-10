Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 10 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 10th February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 10, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 10 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI INTERVIEW - FARM LAWS WERE BROUGHT IN FOR FARMERS: PM MODI

    • FARM LAWS WITHDRAWN IN NATION’S INTEREST: PM
  • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MEA - MEA CONDEMNS PAK-CHINA STATEMENT ON KASHMIR

    • MEA WARNS PAK-CHINA OVER KASHMIR ISSUE
    • DON’T INTERFERE IN OUR INTERNAL AFFAIRS: MEA
  • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HM SHAH - HM AMIT SHAH IN MAYEM, GOA FOR CAMPAIGNING

    • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - INDIA RECORDS 71,365 NEW COVID CASES IN LAST 24HRS

      • INDIA’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 4.54%
    • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CAPT AMARINDER - CAPT AMARINDER REACTS TO CONG PUNJAB CM FACE

      • CONGRESS MADE A MISTAKE: CAPT AMARINDER
      • CHOOSING CM FACE ON CASTE LINES WRONG: CAPT
      • CAPT DISMISSES CHANNI FOR LACKING IN CALIBRE
      • CAPT WARNS OF EXPLOSION BY ‘DISCARDED’ SIDHU
    • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BUDGET - BUDGET DAY SPEECH: 70K CONCURRENT VIEWS ON YT

      • BUDGET DAY SPEECH: NEWS18 LEADS YOUTUBE COVERAGE
      • MORE VIEWS THAN 5 CHANNELS PUT TOGETHER
      • BUDGET SPEECH: NEWS18 SHATTERS YOUTUBE RECORDS
      • BUDGET SPEECH: 70,000+ VIEWS ON YOUTUBE
      • BUDGET SPEECH: NO CHANNEL COMES CLOSE TO NEWS18
    • February 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMIT SHAH - HM SHAH ADDRESSES RALLY IN BICHOLIM, GOA

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.