Breaking News Live Updates - 13 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 13th February 2023
By News18/ Updated: February 13, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • February 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    WOMEN T20 - WOMEN T20 CUP: INDIA DEFEATS PAKISTAN

    • INDIA WINS OVER PAKISTAN IN WOMEN T20 BY 7 WICKETS
  • February 13, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM UNVEILS 246 KM STRETCH OF DELHI-MUMBAI E-WAY

    • PM LAYS PAVING STONE OF ROAD PROJECTS IN DAUSA
    • EXPRESSWAY WILL SAVE PEOPLE’S TIME: PM MODI
    • PM MODI: BIGGEST & ONE OF THE MOST ADVANCED E-WAY
    • PM MODI’S INFRA PUSH IN DAUSA, RAJASTHAN
    • PM MODI:E-WAY WILL CHANGE RAJASTHAN’S IMAGE
    • SABKA SATH, SABKA VIKAS IS OUR MANTRA: PM MODI
    • CENTRE SPENDING MORE MONEY ON INFRA NOW: PM
    • MAJOR CONNECTIVITY BOOST FOR PEOPLE OF R’STHAN: PM
    • PM MODI: THIS EXPRESSWAY IS JUST THE TRAILER

