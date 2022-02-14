Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 14th February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 14, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • February 14, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    YOGI - U.P CM TWEETS AHEAD OF PHASE 2 POLLING

    • VOTE FOR RIOT-FREE STATE: CM YOGI
  • February 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - CM YOGI'S PUBLIC RALLY IN FARRUKHABAD

    • VACCINE SAVED LIVES DURING PANDEMIC: YOGI
  • February 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH - CHANNI DREAMING OF FORMING GOVT AGAIN: HM

    • CHANNI CAN’T PROVIDE SECURITY TO PUNJAB: HM
    • CONGRESS HUMILIATED CAPTAIN: SHAH
    • THOSE HUMILIATED CAPT MUST GET ANSWER: SHAH
    • NO SIKH MINISTER IN AAP GOVT: SHAH
    • TRANSFERRED MONEY TO FARMERS: SHAH
    • SABKA SAATH, SABKA VIKAS OUR MOTTO: HM
  • February 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    POLLS - ECI RELAXES PROVISIONS OF CAMPAIGNING

    • PARTIES CAN HOLD RALLIES UPTO 50% OF VENU CAPACITY
    • TIME OF CAMPAIGNING FROM 6 AM-10 PM
  • February 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAMATA - MAMATA DIALS TN CM MK STALIN'S NUMBER

    • TN CM HINTS AT CONVENTION OF OPPOSITION CM’S SOON
  • February 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIJAB - WE HILL HAVE A HIJABI PM IN FUTURE: OWAISI

    • HIJAB ROW: OWAISI’S BIG DECLARATION
  • February 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - INDIA REPORTS 44,877 NEW COVID CASES IN 24 HRS

    • INDIA’S POSITIVITY RATE STANDS AT 3.17%

