Breaking News Live Updates - 15 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th February 2022
February 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • February 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    VACCINE - OVER 1.5 CRORE YOUNGSTERS FULLY JABBED: MANDAVIYA

    • February 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      POLLS - BEHOLD THE NEWS18 QUADCOPTER!

      • BIRD’S EYE VIEW OF BATTLEGROUND GOA
      • THE POWER OF ELEX-A ON YOUR SCREEN
      • NEVER SEEN BEFORE POLL PERSPECTIVE
    • February 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - EC MUST TAKE NOTE OF TMC NETA'S ANSWER: PM

      • VOTERS MUST TAKE NOTE OF TMC NETA’S ANSWER: PM
      • TMC NETA SAID THEY WANT TO DIVIDE HINDU VOTE: PM
      • TMC NETA’S COMMENT ANTI-DEMOCRATIC: PM
      • MY MUSLIM DAUGHTERS ARE BLESSING ME: PM MODI
      • IN 2022, PARIVARVAADIS WILL BE DEFEATED AGAIN:PM
      • HOLI WILL BE CELEBRATED ON MAR 10 IN U.P: PM
      • PM:DON’T TRUST THOSE WHO BRING NEW ALLY EVERY POLL
      • THEY CHANGE ALLIES, HOW CAN THEY SERVE YOU: PM
      • ‘THEY DON’T TRUST ALLIES, HOW WILL YOU TRUST THEM?’
      • AFTER DEFEAT, THEY WILL BLAME THEIR ALLIES: PM
      • BHATIJA, BHANJA, BEHEN, CHACHA RULED U.P: PM
      • THEY AIMED TO CREATE ‘MAFIAGANJ’: PM MODI
      • SP TRYING TO REVIVE MAFIA RAJ IN U.P: PM MODI
      • RATION MAFIA, RATION LOOT UNDER PARIVARVAADIS: PM
      • THEY BLOCKED FUNDS FOR HOMES OF POOR: PM MODI
      • PARIVARVAADIS NEVER CARED FOR WOMEN IN U.P: PM MODI
      • PM: OUR AIM TO PROVIDE SECURITY TO WOMEN IN U.P
      • MAX BENEFITS TO WOMEN UNDER BJP RULE: PM
      • U.P’S DAUGHTERS SAYING YOGI ‘UPYOGI’ FOR U.P: PM
      • MORE MUSLIM GIRLS GOING TO COLLEGES NOW: PM
      • AS ‘HIJAB FIRE’ RAGES, PM WOOS MUSLIM WOMEN
      • MUSLIM WOMEN SECURE AFTER TEEN TALAQ BAN: PM MODI
      • PM: GOONDAGARDI, CURFEW, MAFIAWAD UNDER THEIR RULE
    • February 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM: THEY SUPPORTED MAFIAWAD IN U.P

      • PM: THEY HAD A LOOT ARRANGEMENT
      • PM: YOGI GOVT HALTED MAFIA RAJ
      • PM: PARIVARVAADIS WANT TO MAKE MAFIAS STRONG AGAIN
      • PM: CRIME CONTROL HAS BENEFITED MUSLIM GIRLS
      • PM: TRIPLE TALAQ MADE MUSLIM WOMEN SUFFER
    • February 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      K'TAKA - K'TAKA GOVT TO REOPEN COLLEGES FROM WEDNESDAY

      • AMID THE HIJAB ROW K’TAKA GOVT TO REOPEN COLLEGES
      • ALL PU & DEGREE COLLEGES TO OPEN IN K’TAKA ON WED
      • GOVT INSTRUCTS POLICE TO TIGHTEN SECURITY

    Read more

