Breaking News Live Updates - 17 February 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • February 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U'KHAND - UTTARAKHAND LIFTS NIGHT CURFEW

    • February 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM: THOSE WHO HELP MAFIA, DANGA CANNOT ENSURE VIKAS

      • U.P IS SAYING YOGI WILL RETURN: PM MODI
      • DANGAWADIS TRYING TO DIVIDE YOU: PM MODI
      • YOU HAVE TO REMAIN UNITED AND VOTE: PM MODI
      • MAFIAWADIS CAN’T RULE UTTAR PRADESH: PM MODI
    • February 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      EC - EC NOTICE TO TELANGANA BJP MLA T RAJA SINGH

      • NOTICE AGAINST MLA FOR THREATENING STATEMENT
    • February 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHANNI - CHANNI REACTS TO HIS 'BHAIYA' JIBE CONTROVERSY

      • MY WORDS BEING MISINTERPRETED: CHANNI
      • MY STATEMENT WAS ONLY ON AAP: CHANNI
    • February 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AAP - DEFAMATION CASE: DELHI COURT SUMMONS 5 AAP NETAS

      • AAP NETAS SUMMONED IN CASE BY BJP LEADER

    Read more

