Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 17 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th February 2023
By News18/ Updated: February 17, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 17 February 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • February 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    TRIPURA POLLS - TIPRA MOTHA CHIEF MAKES MASSIVE ALLEGATION

    • TIPRA MOTHA CHIEF ALLEGES INTIMIDATION AMID POLLS
    • MANIK SAHA’S CONFIDENCE WILL GO DOWN: PRADYOT
    • EVMs MALFUNCTIONED IN SOME PLACES:PRADYOT
  • February 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - LEARNT A LOT FROM THE TRIBAL COMMUNITY: PM

    • WORLD NEEDS TO LEARN FROM OUR TRIBAL SOCIETY: PM
    • TRIBALS CARETAKERS OF OUR NATURE: PM MODI
    • LEARNT ALOT ABOUT CULTURE FROM TRIBALS: PM MODI
    • PM MODI: CREATING NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR TRIBALS
    • NEW SCHOOLS FOR TRIBALS BENEFITTING YOUTH: PM
    • INTERNET AND INFRA TO BOOST VIKAS: PM
    • PM MODI HAILS INDIA’S 1ST TRIBAL WOMEN PRESIDENT
    • HAVE EXPERIENCED TRIBAL CULTURE CLOSELY: PM
    • PM: SELF-HELP GROUPS ARE WORKING IN SEVERAL STATES
  • February 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    FM - FM SITHARAMAN HITS OUT AT TELANGANA GOVERNMENT

    • ‘T’GANA GOVT DOESN’T HAVE DATA ON MEDICAL COLLEGES’
  • February 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - DECODING NEW CHINA 'THREAT' ON NATION@5

    • SFIO BUSTS ‘BETTING RACKET’ IN INDIA: EXCL
    • ‘BETTING RACKET’ RUN BY CHINESE NAT’L BUSTED:SFIO
    • RACKET RUNS FROM CHINA VIA DUBAI TO INDIA: SFIO
    • INDIANS IN DUBAI INVOLVED IN RUNNING RACKET: SFIO
    • SFIO: NEARLY 289 WEBSITES IDENTIFIED
    • SFIO: BHUPESH ARORA RUNS ‘BETTING RACKET’ IN INDIA
    • SFIO: 1 INDIAN, 1 CHINESE NATIONAL IDENTIFIED

Read more

If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

Read all the Latest News here