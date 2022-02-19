Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 19 February 2022: Encounter Breaks Out In Zainapora of J&K's Shopian District

For 19th February 2022
February 19, 2022, 05:55 IST



  • February 19, 2022 07:55 (IST)

    AHMEDABAD BOMB BLAST CASE - JAMIAT ULEMA-e-HIND TO CHALLENGE COURT ORDER

    • ‘HOPE FOR JUSTICE IN AHMEDABAD CASE VERDICT’
    • AHMEDABAD BLAST:JAMIAT ULEMA TO CHALLENGE ORDER
    • COURT ORDER UNFORTUNATE: JEM CHIEF
  • February 19, 2022 07:47 (IST)

    Encounter Breaks Out In Zainapora of J&K's Shopian District

    Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area of #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow: Jammu and Kashmir police.

  • February 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U'KHAND HC - U'KHAND HC TAKES SUO MOTO COGNIZANCE

    • February 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - INDIA SIGNS FIRST TRADE AGREEMENT WITH UAE

      • INDIA-UAE FTA TO BENEFIT INDIAN EXPORTERS
      • EXPORTERS TO GAIN WIDER MARKET ACCESS IN UAE
      • INDIA-UAE FTA NEGOTIATED IN THREE MONTHS
    • February 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KERALA - KERALA GOLD SMUGGLING ACCUSED GETS JOB IN NGO

      • SWAPNA SURESH JOINS AS CSR DIRECTOR OF NGO
    • February 19, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      D. K. SHIVAKUMAR - DK SHIVAKUMAR SLAMS BJP OVER K'TAKA HIJAB ROW

      • DKS: BJP POLITICISING MINDSET OF CHILDREN
      • STUDENTS ARE FIGHTING FOR THEIR RIGHTS: DKS

