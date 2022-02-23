Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 23 February 2022: Mayawati Casts Vote in Lucknow

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 23 February 2022: Mayawati Casts Vote in Lucknow

For 23rd February 2022
By News18/ Updated: February 23, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 23 February 2022: Mayawati Casts Vote in Lucknow

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • February 23, 2022 09:05 (IST)

    NAWAB MALIK - MAHA MINISTER NAWAB MALIK AT ED OFFICE

    • February 23, 2022 08:40 (IST)

      Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow

    • February 23, 2022 07:05 (IST)

      U.P - ROUND 4 OF BATTLE FOR UTTAR PRADESH BEGINS

      • NOW: MAYAWATI CASTS HER VOTE IN LUCKNOW
    • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      WHEAT - INDIA'S HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO AFGHANISTAN

      • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        UKRAINE - FLIGHT FROM KYIV WITH 241 ONBOARD LANDS IN DELHI

        • JAPAN PM ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
        • VISA SANCTION ON DONETSK, LUGANSK OFFICIALS: JAPAN
        • AUSTRALIA IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
      • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        U'KHAND HC - U'KHAND HC TAKES SUO MOTO COGNIZANCE

        • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          SIRSA - ONLY BJP CAN DEVELOP PUNJAB: SIRSA TO NEWS18

          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            PUNJAB - PEOPLE ARE VOTING FOR CHANGE: SIRSA, BJP

            • PEOPLE DON’T WANT CONG, CONG, AAP,AKALI: SIRSA
          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            POLLS - BEHOLD THE NEWS18 QUADCOPTER!

            • BIRD’S EYE VIEW OF BATTLEGROUND PUNJAB
            • THE POWER OF ELEX-A ON YOUR SCREEN
            • NEVER SEEN BEFORE POLL PERSPECTIVE
          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            PM - PM ON 2008 BLAST CASE: COURT DID THE RIGHT THING

            • SP SITTING QUIET OVER TERROR LINK CHARGE: PM
            • SP SHOWERED LOVE ON TERRORISTS: PM MODI
            • SP WAS AGAINST BANNING TERRORIST OUTFITS: PM
          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            COVID - 235 COVID DEATHS IN LAST 24 HOURS

            • INDIA REPORTS 13,405 NEW COVID CASES IN LAST 24HRS
          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            CHETAN - HIJAB ROW: KANNADA ACTOR CHETAN ARRESTED

            • CHETAN BOOKED UNDER IPC SECTION 505(2) & 504
            • FEB 16: CHETAN POSTED CONTROVERSIAL CONTENT
          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            AKHILESH YADAV - VIOLENCE AT AKHILESH YADAV'S PRAYAGRAJ RALLY

            • SP WORKERS CREATE RUCKUS AT RALLY
            • SP WORKERS BREAK BARRICADE AT RALLY
            • RALLY STAGE & HELIPAD VANDALISED BY SP WORKERS
            • POLICE LATHICHARGE SP WORKERS AT AKHILESH RALLY
            • SP WORKERS CREATE RUCKUS ON AKHILESH’S ARRIVAL
          • February 23, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            AFGHANISTAN - 1ST BATCH CONSISTS OF 2500 MT OF WHEAT TO AFG

            • 50,000 MT OF WHEAT BEING SENT TO AFGHANISTAN

          Read more

          If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

          Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

          All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

          Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.