Breaking News Live Updates - 26 February 2023: Maharashtra Bypoll Updates: Voting Underway for Kasba Peth, Pimpri Chinchwad as Sena-BJP & MVA Eye Victory

  • February 26, 2023 13:15 (IST)

    CBI HEAT ON SISODIA - NOW: AAP BRIEFS MEDIA ON MANISH SISODIA

    • CHARGES AGAINST MANISH SISODIA FALSE: AAP
    • CBI & ED BEING USED AGAINST OPPOSITION: AAP
    • AAP CLAIMS ‘MANISH SISODIA WILL BE ARRESTED’
    • PM MODI IS JEALOUS OF KEJRIWAL: AAP
    • BJP CAN’T MATCH THE WORK KEJRIWAL IS DOING: AAP
    • SISODIA CHANGED LIVES OF MANY STUDENTS: AAP
    • OUR LEADERS ARE NOT SCARED OF ARRESTS: AAP
  • February 26, 2023 12:55 (IST)

    RAHUL GANDHI - RAHUL LAUNCHES ATTACK ON CENTER AND EAM

    • EAM: CHINA IS A BIGGER ECONOMY THAN INDIA
    • RAHUL TARGETS CENTRE OVER EAM’S STATEMENT
    • EAM: INDIA SHOULD NOT PICK A FIGHT WITH CHINA
    • AFTER EAM’S STATEMENT ON CHINA’S ECONOMY
    • UK ECONOMY WAS NOT SMALL WHEN THEY RULED US: RAHUL
    • CAN WE ONLY FIGHT AGAINST WEAKER NATIONS: RAHUL
    • RAHUL: THIS IS COWARDICE, SAVARKAR’S THINKING
  • February 26, 2023 12:55 (IST)

    AAP - AAP LEADERS PROTEST OUTSIDE CBI OFFICE

    • February 26, 2023 12:15 (IST)

      CBI SOURCES - WHY ISN'T FIR QUASHED IF CASE FAKE: CBI SOURCES

      • ‘WHY ACCUSED NOT GETTING BAIL IF CASES ARE FAKE’
      • ‘SISODIA’S SECY DISCLOSED HIS ROLE IN CASE’
      • ‘SISODIA DELIBERATELY KEPT ON CHANGING PHONES’
      • ‘SISODIA ORDERED EXCISE COMM’R TO GRANT LICENSE’
      • ‘EXCISE COMM’R ADMITTED THAT Dy CM GAVE PERMIT’
    • February 26, 2023 12:00 (IST)

      CBI - AFTER AAP CLAIMS 'FALSE CASE AGAINST SISODIA'

      • February 26, 2023 11:45 (IST)

        OMAR ABDULLAH - OMAR ABDULLAH CONDEMNS KILLING OF PANDIT

        • SADDENED TO HEAR ABOUT SANJAY’S KILLING: OMAR
      • February 26, 2023 11:15 (IST)

        KASHMIRI PANDIT - KASHMIRI PANDIT SHOT BY TERRORISTS IN PULWAMA

        • SANJAY SHARMA SHOT DEAD BY TERRORISTS IN PULWAMA
        • KASHMIRI PANDIT SHOT DEAD IN PULWAMA
        • ANOTHER TARGETED KILLING IN JAMMU AND KASHMIR
        • J&K: KASHMIRI PANDIT SHOT AT BY TERRORISTS
        • TERRORISTS KILL ANOTHER KASHMIRI PANDIT IN J&K
      • February 26, 2023 08:10 (IST)

        NISITH PRAMANIK - POLICE RECOVER ARMS & AMMUNITION

        • UNION MIN’S CONVOY ATTACKED IN WB:23 HELD
        • MoS HOME NISITH PRAMANIK CONVOY ATTACKED: 23 HELD
      • February 26, 2023 08:10 (IST)

      • February 26, 2023 08:05 (IST)

        K'TAKA EMBARRASSMENT - ANOTHER EMBARRASSMENT FOR KARNATAKA BJP

        • VILLAGERS CORNER BJP MLC FOR HIS ARROGANT REPLY
        • VILLAGERS QUESTION BJP MLC OVER DEVELOPMENT
        • BJP MLC BABURAO CHINCHANSUR FACES FLAK
      • February 26, 2023 07:54 (IST)

        Maharashtra Bypoll Updates: Voting Underway for Kasba Peth, Pimpri Chinchwad as Sena-BJP & MVA Eye Victory

        Amid the ongoing political tussle in Maharashtra, voting for Kasba Peth and Pimpri Chinchwad by-polls began on Sunday morning. Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena-BJP and the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance backed by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will lock horns in this battle of prestige.

        The elections were called due to the deaths of MLAs Mukta Tilak of Kasba Peth and Laxman Jagtap of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Shops and outlets within a 100-metre radius of polling booths will remain closed on Sunday under section 144. LIVE UPDATES

      • February 26, 2023 07:45 (IST)

        K'TAKA OPS ROW - 2 TEACHERS ALLEGEDLY DIED BY SUICIDE ON OPS DEMAND

        • ANOTHER HEADACHE FOR BOMMAI AHEAD OF POLLS
        • RESTORATION OF OPS ROW: OPPN TAKES ON BOMMAI GOVT
        • NEGLIGENCE TOWARDS FULFILLING DEMANDS:SIDDU
        • 2 TEACHERS ALLEGEDLY DIED BY SUICIDE ON OPS DEMAND
        • OPPN DUBS TEACHERS DEATH AS ‘MURDERS’
      • February 26, 2023 07:45 (IST)

      • February 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        U.S-CHINA CHIP WAR - U.S' WAR AGAINST CHINESE SEMICONDUCTORS

        • CHINA’S CHIP INDUSTRY PUSHED TO BANKRUPTCY
        • CHINA SHUTS DOWN CHIP SHOPS, ANNOUNCES LAYOFF
      • February 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM MODI INAUGURATES AMRIT MAHOTSAV OF DELHI

        • MANN KI BAAT: PM MODI ADDRESSES NATION
        • THERE IS WORLDWIDE CRAZE FOR INDIAN TOYS: PM MODI
        • OVER 700 DISTs TOOK PART IN THE COMPETITIONS: PM
        • MANY GREAT TRADITIONS ARE BEING REVIVED NOW: PM
        • HARYANA SETTING EXAMPLE AS CLEANEST CITY: PM MODI
        • WE CAN CONTRIBUTE TO CLEAN INDIA: PM MODI
      • February 26, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        MCD - DELHI HIGH COURT STAYS RE-ELECTION ORDER

        • DELHI HC: NO PURPOSE TO CONDUCT FRESH ELECTIONS
        • DELHI HC STAYS ORDER OF MCD RE-ELECTION
        • COURT STAYS RE-ELECTION OF MCD STANDING PANEL
        • HC STAYS POST BJP’S PLEA, ISSUES NOTICE TO MAYOR

