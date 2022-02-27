Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 27 February 2022: Like Killi & Paul, Citizens Should Make Lip Sync Videos to Popularise Indian Languages, Says PM Modi

  • February 27, 2022 20:27 (IST)

    WAR IN UKRAINE-INDIA ISSUES FRESH ADVISORY FOR CITIZENS IN UKRAINE

    TRAVEL IN GROUPS, AVOID CONFLICT ZONES, SAYS GUIDELINES

  • February 27, 2022 13:00 (IST)

    U.P - PM MODI ADDRESSES RALLY IN VARANASI

    • February 27, 2022 11:41 (IST)

      Like Killi & Paul, Citizens Should Make Lip Sync Videos to Popularise Indian Languages, Says PM Modi

      Just like the sibling duo of Kili & Neema, I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different than theirs). We’ll redefine ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ & popularise Indian languages: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

    • February 27, 2022 11:00 (IST)

      PM - PM MODI HOSTS 86TH EPISODE OF 'MANN KI BAAT'

      • NOW: PM MODI LIVE FROM VARANASI
    • February 27, 2022 10:35 (IST)

      NADDA - JP NADDA'S TWITTER A/C HACKED FOR BRIEF PERIOD

      • LOOKING INTO THE MATTER: MoS ELECTRONICS & TECH
    • February 27, 2022 07:50 (IST)

      Vice Prez Naidu Reacts to Karnataka Hijab Row, Says Controversy Unnecessary, All Should be Guided by School Uniforms

      At an event in Bengaluru, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu responded to the Hijab row in Karnataka and dubbed it “unnecessary". “Unnecessary controversies like the one in Karnataka should not be encouraged. In a school, all should be guided by the school uniform. Whatever uniform it is," he said.

    • February 27, 2022 06:30 (IST)

      #BATTLEFORUP - TODAY: ROUND 5 OF BATTLE FOR UTTAR PRADESH

      • VOTING FOR 61 SEATS ACROSS 11 DISTs IN U.P
      • 5TH PHASE OF DEMOCRACY CELEBRATION IN U.P: PM
      • ‘REQUESTING VOTERS TO EXERCISE THEIR FRANCHISE’
      • VOTING IN AYODHYA, AMETHI, RAE BARELI
      • POLLING IN PRAYAGRAJ, BAHRAICH, SHRAVASTI

