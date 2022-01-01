Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 01 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

January 01, 2022

  • January 01, 2022 07:20 (IST)

    VAISHNO DEVI - JAMMU: STAMPEDE AT VAISHNO DEVI

    • VAISHNO DEVI STAMPEDE: 12 DEAD, 13 INJURED
    • IT IS A VERY UNFORTUNATE INCIDENT: JITENDRA SINGH
    • PM TAKES STOCK OF THE INCIDENT
    • SADDENED BY THE LOSS OF LIVES DUE TO STAMPEDE: PM
    • CONDOLENCES TO THE BEREAVED FAMILIES: PM
    • PM ANNOUNCES EX-GRATIA OF 2 LAKH TO KIN OF DEAD
    • RS 50,000 FOR THOSE INJURED IN THE INCIDENT
    • NEW YEAR TRAGEDY AT VAISHNO DEVI
    • INCIDENT OCCURRED AROUND 2:45 AM: J&K DGP
    • J&K DGP: ARGUMENT BROKE OUT RESULTING TO STAMPEDE
    • STAMPEDE OUTSIDE SANCTUM SANCTORUM OF THE SHRINE
    • A HIGH LEVEL INQUIRY ORDERED INTO THE STAMPEDE
    • PANEL TO BE HEADED BY PRINCIPAL SECY WITH ADGP
    • VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234804
    • VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234053
  • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U'KHAND - SP CLAIMS CREDIT FOR PROJECTS LAUNCHED BY PM

    • ‘PM INAUGURATED PROJECT LAUNCHED BY SP IN 1978’
  • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU TO CNN-NEWS18 - SIDHU TAKES ON RIVALS, OWN PARTY AND CM

    • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SIDHU EXCLUSIVE - NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU SPEAKS TO NETWORK18

      • NETWORK18’S SUPER EXCLUSIVE SIDHU INTERVIEW
      • ELECTION SEASON BLOCKBUSTER INTERVIEW
      • CONG MUST ANNOUNCE CM FACE: SIDHU TO NEWS18
      • WHAT’S BARAAT WITHOUT DULHA: SIDHU ON CM FACE
      • NO BIGGER LIAR, FRAUDSTER THAN KEJRIWAL: SIDHU
      • SIDHU ATTACKS HIS OWN GOVT ON SACRILEGE ISSUE
      • PUNJAB GOVT HAS NO INTENT TO ARREST MAJITHIA: SIDHU
      • ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT: SIDHU’S ADVICE TO CM
      • SIDHU: CONG FORMED S.I.T TO DELAY SACRILEGE PROBE
    • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PUSHPRAJ - 100 CR + TAX EVASION FOUND FROM RAIDS: SOURCE

      • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        PM - COUNCIL OF MINISTERS MEET UNDERWAY IN DELHI

        • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          OMICRON'S SCARE - YELLOW ALERT ISSUED IN THE NATIONAL CAPITAL

          • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            OMICRON SCARE IN DELHI - RESTRICTION 1: PVT OFFICES WITH 50% CAPACITY

            • RESTRICTION 2:RESTAURANTS TO RUN WITH 50%
            • RESTRICTION 4: BARS TO OPEN WITH 50% CAPACITY
            • RESTRICTION 6:SPAS, GYMS, TO REMAIN SHUT
            • RESTRICTION 7: BUSES TO PLY WITH 50% CAPACITY
            • RESTRICTION 8: ONLY 2 ALLOWED IN AUTOS, TAXIS
            • RESTRICTION 9: SPORTS COMPLEXES TO BE SHUT
            • RESTRICTION 10: BAN ON RELIGIOUS GATHERINGS
            • RESTRICTION 3: METRO TO RUN WITH 50% CAPACITY
            • RESTRICTION 5: 20 ALLOWED AT WEDDINGS & FUNERALS
          • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

            MALEGAON TWIST - 'FREEBIES NOT POSSIBLE, LOOK AT FISCAL DEFICIT'

            • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

              LUDHIANA - EXCLUSIVE:LUDHIANA BLAST SUSPECT ARRESTED

              • SFJ TERRORIST JASWINDER SINGH ARRESTED
              • GERMAN POLICE ARRESTS TOP SFJ TERRORIST
              • EXCLUSIVE: TASKED BY ISI TO DESTABILISE PUNJAB
              • EXCL: LINKED TO SFJ FOR PROMOTING SEPARATIST ACTS
              • ARRANGED, SENT WEAPONS FROM ACROSS BORDER
              • SENT WEAPONS WITH HELP OF PAK OPERATIVES: EXCL
            • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

              FIGHT AGAINST COVID - CORBEVAX,COVOVAX, MOLNUPIRAVIR APPROVED

              • APPROVALS FOR RESTRICTED USE IN EMERGENCY
            • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

              DELHI - DELHI REPORTS 1,796 NEW COVID CASES

              • DELHI: POSITVITY RATE JUMPS TO 2.44%
            • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

              CRICKET - VIRAT IS VERY IMPORTANT PLAYER FOR TEAM:BCCI

              • QUITTING CAPTAINCY WAS VIRAT’S CALL: BCCI
              • WE TOLD VIRAT TO CONTINUE CAPTAINCY: BCCI
              • ‘WE TOLD VIRAT TO RECONSIDER HIS DECISION’
              • CHETAN SHARMA CLEARS AIR ON CAPTAINCY ROW
            • January 01, 2022 05:55 (IST)

              CONVERSION - 17 ARRESTED IN ILLEGAL CONVERSION: U.P ATS

              • ‘100 CR+ EXCHANGED IN THE NAME OF RELIGIOUS TRUSTS’
              • 55 CR EXCHANGED FROM BANK A/Cs OF 3 ACCUSED:U.P ATS

            Read more

