Breaking News Live Updates - 02 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 2nd January 2023
By News18/ Updated: January 02, 2023, 05:55 IST

  • January 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    TUNISHA DEATH CASE - BIG TWIST IN TUNISHA DEATH CASE

    • TUNISHA’S UNCLE PAWAN SHARMA MAKES BIG CLAIMS
    • CHANGE IN BEHAVIOUR AFTER MEETING SHEEZAN: UNCLE
    • TUNISHA WORE HIJAB AFTER MEETING SHEEZAN: UNCLE
  • January 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - U.S PREZ BIDEN CONDOLES DEMISE OF HEERABA

    • ‘WE SEND OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES TO PM MODI’
    • ‘OUR PRAYERS ARE WITH PM MODI AND HIS FAMILY’
  • January 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - CCTV FOOTAGE OF DELHI HIT AND RUN CASE

    • DELHI HORRIFIC HIT & RUN CASE CCTV ACCESSED
  • January 02, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON 'KHALSA WAHEER' CAMPAIGN

    • CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED FROM AKAL TAKHT SAHIB: SOURCES
    • ‘KHALSA WAHEER CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED IN NOV 2022’
    • ‘DECLARED WEAPON MARCHES AS PART OF CAMPAIGN’
    • CALLS FOR OPEN DISPLAY FOR ARMS: TOP SOURCES
    • ‘URGE YOUTH TO TAKE PART IN OPEN DISPLAY OF ARMS’
    • ‘DECLARED STIR AT SINGHU BORDER OVER K-PRISONERS’
    • CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON ‘KHALSA WAHEER’ CAMPAIGN
    • ‘WARIS PUNJAB DE AN EXTREMIST ORGANISATION’
    • MOVEMENT GAINING MOMENTUM IN PUNJAB: TOP SOURCES
    • SOURCES:AMRITPAL’S GIVING PROVOCATIVE SPEECHES

