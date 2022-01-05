Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 5th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI IN DEOBAND - DEOBAND GETS NEW ANTI- TERROR SQUAD CENTRE

    • U.P CM INAUGURATES ATS COMMANDO CENTRE, DEOBAND
    • TERROR ATTACKS RAMPANT UNDER PREVIOUS GOVT: CM
    • ‘TERROR ATTACKS IN KASHI, JANMABHOOMI UNDER SP’
    • TERRORISTS CHANGED COLOUR LIKE SP’S BABUA: U.P CM
    • SP CHIEF DREAMING OF LORD KRISHNA: U.P CM
    • LORD KRISHNA CURSING SP CHIEF FOR RIOTS: U.P CM
    • EVEN THE CHAMELEONS WILL BE SHAMED BEFORE SP: YOGI
    • NO RIOTS SINCE 2017: U.P CM ADITYANATH
    • EARLIER RIOTERS WERE INVITED TO CM’S HOME:YOGI
    • AKHILESH NOW SPEAKING ON RAM MANDIR: U.P CM YOGI
    • AKHILESH HARDLY VISITED SAHARANPUR: U.P CM YOGI
    • ‘PREVIOUS GOVT WITHDREW CASES AGAINST TERRORISTS’
    • YOGI: WE INAUGURATED ATS CENTRE TO ACT ON TERROR
    • AKHILESH WANTS TO BUILD RAM RAJYA IN U.P: CM YOGI
    • DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT FOR DOUBLE DOSE DEVT: YOGI
    • THEY’RE PAINED WHEN MAFIA BULLDOZED: U.P CM YOGI
    • THEY’RE PAINED WITH WORK ON RAM MANDIR: U.P CM
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    VAISHNO DEVI - VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234053

    • VAISHNO DEVI BOARD HELPLINE: 01991-234804
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UTTARAKHAND - NO CM FACE AS OF NOW: CONG ON UTTARAKHAND CM

    • PEOPLE WILL BE THE FACE: CONG ON UTTARAKHAND CM
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SIDHU - I DON'T WORK FOR POSTS: SIDHU ON CONG CM FACE

    • CAPTAIN WAS BETRAYING CONGRESS: SIDHU
    • MY AIM IS TO CHANGE THE SYSTEM: NAVJOT SIDHU
    • PUNJAB IS ON BRINK OF FINANCIAL EMERGENCY:SIDHU
    • CAPTAIN IS A PUPPET OF BJP: NAVJOT SIDHU
    • SIDHU: WHERE WAS KEJRIWAL FOR LAST 4 YEARS?
    • AAP IS DOING DRAMA IN PUNJAB: NAVJOT SIDHU
    • 50% MUNICIPAL SEATS GIVEN TO WOMEN: SIDHU
    • WE ARE INCENTIVISING WOMEN OF PUNJAB: SIDHU
    • OUR AIM IS TO EMPOWER WOMEN: NAVJOT SIDHU
    • I WILL NEVER LEAVE CONGRESS: NAVJOT SIDHU
    • I AM ATTACHED TO RAHUL & PRIYANKA GANDHI: SIDHU
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAID - RAIDS ON BUILDER GROUP'S AJAY CHAUDHARY

    • I-T RAIDS UNDERWAY IN DELHI & NOIDA
    • AKHILESH’S AIDE UNDER I-T SCANNER
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB CM FACE - BHAGWANT MANN LIKELY TO BE AAP CM FACE: SOURCES

    • MANN LIKELY AAP PUNJAB CM FACE: NEWS18 SOURCE
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI IN TRIPURA - PM MODI'S VIKAS PUSH IN TRIPURA

    • WHEELS OF GRAFT RAN EARLIER IN TRIPURA: PM
    • EARLIER TRIPURA GOVT HAD NO VISION OR INTENT: PM
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - SOCIAL WORKER SINDHUTAI SAPKAL PASSES AWAY

    • SAPKAL WILL BE REMEMBERED FOR HER NOBLE SERVICE: PM
    • PAINED BY SINDHUTAI SAPKAL DEMISE: PM
  • January 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - NEW COVID NORMS IN KARNATAKA

    • WEEKEND CURFEW FOR 2 WEEKS IN K’TAKA
    • K’TAKA: MALLS, CINEMAS TO OPERATE WITH 50% CAPACITY

