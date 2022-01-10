Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 10th January 2022
January 10, 2022

  • January 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - OPPN WAS ALWAYS AGAINST DEVELOPMENT IN U.P:YOGI

    • YOGI: OPPN MISUSED POWER, PLAYED VOTE BANK POLITICS
    • WE HAVE GIVEN RIOT-FREE STATE: CM YOGI
    • WON’T COMPROMISE ON ISSUE OF NATIONALISM: YOGI
    • ZERO TOLERANCE TOWARDS CRIMES IN STATE: YOGI
    • CONGRESS HAS BECOME LEADERLESS: CM YOGI
    • THE FIGHT IS BETWEEN 80 AND 20 PERCENT: CM YOGI
    • DOUBLE ENGINE GOVT WILL COME BACK TO POWER: YOGI
    • BJP WILL WIN OVER 325 SEATS IN U.P: CM YOGI
  • January 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - VIRESH BHAWRA APPOINTED AS NEW DGP OF PUNJAB

    • January 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - OVER 60 HCWs INCLUDING 16 DOCTORS AT AIIMS TEST +VE

      • January 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMIT SHAH - ELECTIONS ARE PILLARS OF STATE'S DEVELOPMENT: HM

        • ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS BUILD STRONG NATION: HM SHAH
        • ÉLECT GOVT THAT WORKS FOR PROGRESS: HM SHAH

