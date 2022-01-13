Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 13 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - BJP MIGHT FIELD YOGI FROM AYODHYA: SOURCE

    • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM:INDIA'S STRENGTHS ARE 'DEMOGRAPHY','DEMOCRACY'

      • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        NATIONAL YOUTH FESTIVAL - SWAMIJI AWAKENED YOUTH'S CONSCIOUSNESS, COURAGE:PM

        • INDIA’S YOUTH HAS BOTH DEMOGRAPHY & DEMOCRACY:PM
        • INDIA’S YOUTH LEADING DEMOCRATIC VALUES: PM
        • YOUTH LEADING IN TECH & DEMOCRATIC VALUES: PM
        • INDIA’S DREAMS TO SHAPE FUTURE OF THE WORLD: PM
        • TODAY’S YOUTH HAVE TO LIVE FOR THE NATION: PM
        • INDIA’S YOUTH WILL TAKE NATION TO NEW HEIGHTS: PM
        • PM MODI INAUGURATES NAT’L YOUTH FESTIVAL
        • YOUTH FESTIVAL ON SWAMI VIVEKANANDA’S BIRTH ANNIV
        • PM: YOUTH SHOULD LIVE FOR COUNTRY, FULFIL DREAMS
      • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        J&K - KULGAM ENCOUNTER: 1 POLICE PERSONNEL MARTYRED

        • KULGAM ENCOUNTER: 3 ARMY SOLDIERS INJURED
        • 2 CIVILIANS INJURED IN KULGAM ENCOUNTER
        • 1 JeM TERRORIST KILLED IN ONGOING ENCOUNTER
      • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BATTLE FOR PUNJAB - 10-POINT PUNJAB MODEL: ARVIND KEJRIWAL

        • WILL BRING BACK YOUTH WHO LEFT FOR CANADA: KEJRIWAL
      • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AYODHYA - SOURCES: YOGI LIKELY TO BE AYODHYA FACE

        • SOURCES: BJP LIKELY TO FIELD YOGI FROM AYODHYA
        • BIGGEST NEWSBREAK IN U.P POLL BATTLE
      • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AKHILESH - AKHILESH YADAV ON SP MAURYA & DARA SINGH

        • U.P PEOPLE ARE TIRED OF -VE POLITICS: AKHILESH
        • AKHILESH WELCOMES SP MAURYA TO THE PARTY
      • January 13, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        #ModiSecurityBreach - WHY DID DGP GIVE AN ALL CLEAR TO RD ROUTE: BJP

        • BJP:IT HAS COME OUT THAT PUNJAB PLANNED INCIDENT
        • BREACH CONDEMNABLE AND PUNISHABLE: SMRITI IRANI
        • PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROTECT PM: BJP
        • WHO IN PUNJAB CONG IGNORED THREATS: SMRITI
        • PM’S SECURITY LAPSE IS CONDEMNABLE: BJP
        • BJP:WHO IN CONG BENEFITED FROM PM SECURITY BREACH
        • BJP: WHO IN PUNJAB GOVT GAVE LAPSE ORDER?

