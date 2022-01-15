Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 15 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 15th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 15, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 15 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - 'NOT RUNNING AFTER ANY POST' TWEETS SIDHU

    • ‘EITHER SYSTEM WILL STAY OR ME’, TWEETS SIDHU
  • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - OMICRON VARIANT IS INFECTING MANY PEOPLE: PM

    • WE NEED TO BE MORE CAUTIOUS NOW: PM MODI
    • VACCINE IS THE ONLY WAY TO FIGHT COVID: PM MODI
    • 3 DAYS TO GO FOR VACCINE COVERAGE ANNIVERSARY: PM
    • SUFFICIENT VACCINE STOCK WITH ALL STATES: PM MODI
    • FOCUS MORE ON LOCAL CONTAINMENT: PM MODI
    • FOLLOW ALL HOME ISOLATION GUIDELINES: PM MODI
    • ACCELERATE TESTING & CONTACT TRACING: PM MODI
    • ‘EMERGENCY MEDICAL INFRA INCREASED TO FIGHT COVID’
    • WE NEED TO PREPARED TO FIGHT ANY NEW VARIANT: PM
  • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATAKA PADYATRA - EXECUTE SOP: KARNATAKA HC TO STATE GOVERNMENT

    • NO DHARNA, NO RALLIES: KARNATAKA HIGH COURT
    • HC: NO RALLIES TILL SOP OPERATIONAL AMID SURGE
  • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - MANY TRAINS CANCELLED ON 15TH & 16TH AMID COVID

    • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT

      • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BENGAL - SCOOP 2: TRACTION MOTOR ENGINE FELL OFF

        • SCOOP 1: ENGINE PILOT APPLIED EMERGENCY BRAKES
        • SCOOP 3: DERAILMENT AS BRAKES APPLIED SUDDENLY
        • SCOOP 4: NORMAL SPEED AT TIME OF ACCIDENT
      • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BATTLE FOR U.P - SP RALLY: EC SEEKS REPORT FROM LUCKNOW ADMIN

        • SHO OF GAUTAM PALLI SUSPENDED AFTER SP RALLY
        • EC ASKS REPORT BY 11AM TOMORROW
      • January 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        #ModiSecurityBreach - WHY DID DGP GIVE AN ALL CLEAR TO RD ROUTE: BJP

        • BJP:IT HAS COME OUT THAT PUNJAB PLANNED INCIDENT
        • BREACH CONDEMNABLE AND PUNISHABLE: SMRITI IRANI
        • PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROTECT PM: BJP
        • WHO IN PUNJAB CONG IGNORED THREATS: SMRITI
        • PM’S SECURITY LAPSE IS CONDEMNABLE: BJP
        • BJP:WHO IN CONG BENEFITED FROM PM SECURITY BREACH
        • BJP: WHO IN PUNJAB GOVT GAVE LAPSE ORDER?

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.