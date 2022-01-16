Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - 'JAN 16 TO BE CELEBRATED AS NATIONAL STARTUP DAY'

    • PM: STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN LEARNING & CHANGING MODE
    • STARTUPS GOING TO BE BACKBONE OF NEW INDIA: PM
    • PM: STARTUPS PROVIDED EMPLOYMENT TO LAKHS
    • OUR STARTUPS CHANGING RULES OF THE GAME: PM
    • ‘INDIA’S STARTUPS WORKING 55 DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES’
    • PM: INDIA HAS DIVERSE MARKET & CULTURE
  • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MALVIKA SOOD - MY FAITH IS IN CONGRESS: MALVIKA SOOD

    • I RESPECT HIGH COMMAND’S DECISION: MALVIKA SOOD
  • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KARNATAKA PADYATRA - EXECUTE SOP: KARNATAKA HC TO STATE GOVERNMENT

    • NO DHARNA, NO RALLIES: KARNATAKA HIGH COURT
    • HC: NO RALLIES TILL SOP OPERATIONAL AMID SURGE
  • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - MUMBAI REPORTS 10,661 NEW CASES, 11 DEATHS

    • MAHARASHTRA RECORDS 42,462 NEW COVID CASES
  • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT

    • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL - SCOOP 2: TRACTION MOTOR ENGINE FELL OFF

      • SCOOP 1: ENGINE PILOT APPLIED EMERGENCY BRAKES
      • SCOOP 3: DERAILMENT AS BRAKES APPLIED SUDDENLY
      • SCOOP 4: NORMAL SPEED AT TIME OF ACCIDENT
    • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      #ModiSecurityBreach - WHY DID DGP GIVE AN ALL CLEAR TO RD ROUTE: BJP

      • BJP:IT HAS COME OUT THAT PUNJAB PLANNED INCIDENT
      • BREACH CONDEMNABLE AND PUNISHABLE: SMRITI IRANI
      • PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROTECT PM: BJP
      • WHO IN PUNJAB CONG IGNORED THREATS: SMRITI
      • PM’S SECURITY LAPSE IS CONDEMNABLE: BJP
      • BJP:WHO IN CONG BENEFITED FROM PM SECURITY BREACH
      • BJP: WHO IN PUNJAB GOVT GAVE LAPSE ORDER?
    • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      #BattleForUttarakhand - I WILL CONTEST FROM KHATIMA: CM DHAMI

      • WE ARE ALL TOGETHER & READY FOR POLLS: DHAMI
      • OUR SLOGAN IS ‘ABKI BAAR 60 PAAR’: CM DHAMI
      • THE CANDIDATE LIST WILL BE OUT SOON: CM DHAMI
    • January 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      #BattleForUP - SP MLA NAHID HASAN SENT TO JAIL

      • NAHID HASAN IS SITTING MLA OF KAIRANA

