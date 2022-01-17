Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 17th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 17, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • January 17, 2022 08:15 (IST)

    R-DAY - R-DAY FUNCTIONS: VISITORS BELOW 15 YRS NOT ALLOWED

    • January 17, 2022 08:00 (IST)

      JAB - JAB FOR 12-14 AGE GROUP LIKELY BY MARCH

      • NTAGI CHIEF ON COVID VACCINATION FOR KIDS
    • January 17, 2022 08:00 (IST)

      BIRJU MAHARAJ - KATHAK DANCER PANDIT BIRJU MAHARAJ NO MORE

      • LEGENDARY KATHAK DANCER DIES AT 83
    • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - 'JAN 16 TO BE CELEBRATED AS NATIONAL STARTUP DAY'

      • PM: STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN LEARNING & CHANGING MODE
      • STARTUPS GOING TO BE BACKBONE OF NEW INDIA: PM
      • PM: STARTUPS PROVIDED EMPLOYMENT TO LAKHS
      • OUR STARTUPS CHANGING RULES OF THE GAME: PM
      • ‘INDIA’S STARTUPS WORKING 55 DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES’
      • PM: INDIA HAS DIVERSE MARKET & CULTURE
    • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KARNATAKA PADYATRA - EXECUTE SOP: KARNATAKA HC TO STATE GOVERNMENT

      • NO DHARNA, NO RALLIES: KARNATAKA HIGH COURT
      • HC: NO RALLIES TILL SOP OPERATIONAL AMID SURGE
    • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GOA - ARVIND KEJRIWAL SOUNDS POLL BUGLE

      • ‘FMR GOVTS RESPONSIBLE FOR GOA’S CONDITION’
    • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - DELHI RECORDS 18,286 CASES AND 28 DEATHS

      • POSITIVITY RATE GOES DOWN FOR THE FIRST TIME
      • DELHI POSITIVITY RATE AT 27.87% CASES
    • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT - SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18 ON BENGAL TRAIN ACCIDENT

      • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BENGAL - SCOOP 2: TRACTION MOTOR ENGINE FELL OFF

        • SCOOP 1: ENGINE PILOT APPLIED EMERGENCY BRAKES
        • SCOOP 3: DERAILMENT AS BRAKES APPLIED SUDDENLY
        • SCOOP 4: NORMAL SPEED AT TIME OF ACCIDENT
      • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        #ModiSecurityBreach - WHY DID DGP GIVE AN ALL CLEAR TO RD ROUTE: BJP

        • BJP:IT HAS COME OUT THAT PUNJAB PLANNED INCIDENT
        • BREACH CONDEMNABLE AND PUNISHABLE: SMRITI IRANI
        • PUNJAB GOVT FAILED TO PROTECT PM: BJP
        • WHO IN PUNJAB CONG IGNORED THREATS: SMRITI
        • PM’S SECURITY LAPSE IS CONDEMNABLE: BJP
        • BJP:WHO IN CONG BENEFITED FROM PM SECURITY BREACH
        • BJP: WHO IN PUNJAB GOVT GAVE LAPSE ORDER?
      • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        #BattleForUP - U.P CM YOGI ADITYANATH TO VISIT DELHI TOMORROW

        • January 17, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          #BattleForPunjab - CAPT AMARINDER DEMANDS POSTPONEMENT OF POLLS

          • POSTPONEMENT OF POLLS IN VIEW OF GURU DAS JAYANTI
          • PUNJAB SLATED TO GO FOR POLLS ON FEB 14

