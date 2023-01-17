Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 17 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

January 17, 2023

  • January 17, 2023 07:20 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCL - UNSC DECLARES ABDUL MAKKI AS 'GLOBAL TERRORIST'

    • INDIA BEATS CHINA AT UNSC OVER BID TO BLOCK MAKKI
    • ABDUL MAKKI GLOBALLY DESIGNATED TERRORIST
    • MOVE AFTER TECHNICAL HOLD REMOVED BY CHINA
    • BIG WIN FOR INDIA: MAKKI DECLARED AS ‘TERRORIST’
    • CHARGE 2: MAKKI INVOLVED IN TERROR RAISING FUNDS
    • CHARGE 1:MAKKI MASTERMIND BEHIND 26/11 ATTACK
    • CHARGE 3: RECRUITING & TRAINING YOUTH FOR TERROR
    • CHARGE 4: MAKKI INVOLVED IN RADICALIZING YOUTH
    • BIG VICTORY FOR INDIA’S PUSH AGAINST TERROR
    • CNN-NEWS18 EXCL: MAKKI DECLARED AS TERRORIST
  • January 17, 2023 07:00 (IST)

  • January 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - CHIEF MINs OF 12 STATES PRESENT AT NDMC CENTRE

    • FINANCE MIN, CM YOGI PRESENT FOR BJP EXEC MEET
    • HM SHAH, EAM, DEFENCE MIN PRESESNT AT NDMC CENTRE
  • January 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM MODI AT NDMC CENTRE FOR BJP NAT'L EXEC MEET

    • January 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      NEPAL PLANE CRASH - NEPAL PLANE CRASH:COCKPIT VOICE RECORDER FOUND

      • FLIGHT DATA RECORDER ALSO RECOVERED FROM SITE
    • January 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - EXCL: PAK'S HOLD OVER GILGIT BALTISTAN SLIPS

      • EXCL: GILGIT BALTISTAN WITNESSES PROTESTS
      • EXCL: PROTESTS AGAINST LAND GRAB BY PAK ARMY
      • EXCL: PROTESTS AGAINST ILLEGAL TAXES IMPOSED
      • NEWS18 EXCL ON PROTESTS IN PAK’S GILGIT BALTISTAN
    • January 17, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      BJP - BJP'S 2-DAY NATIONAL EXEC MEET COMMENCES IN DELHI

      • LIVE VISUALS OF BJP EXEC MEET FROM NDMC CENTRE

