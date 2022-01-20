Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 20th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 20, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    VACCINE - SOURCES ON VACCINES COVISHIELD & COVAXIN

    • ‘EXPERT PANEL RECOMMENDS REGULAR MARKETS APPROVAL’
  • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - OVER 50% OF 15-18 YR OLDS JABBED, PM TWEETS

    • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM: YOUNG AND YOUTHFUL INDIA SHOWING WAY

      • PM:IMPORTANT TO VACCINATE & FOLLOW COVID PROTOCOLS
      • PM: TOGETHER, WE WILL FIGHT THIS PANDEMIC
    • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PLA - ARUNACHAL BJP MP ACCUSES PLA OF ABDUCTING TEEN

      • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BATTLE FOR PUNJAB - CONG DISCUSSION WITH MLAs & TICKET HOLDERS

        • CONG MULLING OVER NEED TO DECLARE PUNJAB CM FACE
      • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BATTLE FOR GOA - 'AAP GOA CM FACE WILL TAKE THE STATE TOGETHER'

        • AAP GOA CM FACE HAS SERVED GOA: KEJRIWAL
        • ‘AAP GOA CM FACE IS HONEST, TRANSPARENT’
        • AMIT PALEKAR IS AAP’S GOA CM FACE: KEJRIWAL
        • AMIT PALEKAR SERVED GOA DURING COVID: KEJRIWAL
      • January 20, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        APARNA - 'JOINED BJP SO THAT I CAN SERVE MY NATION BETTER'

        • APARNA YADAV SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
        • ‘IN DEMOCRACY, ALL CAN CHOOSE THEIR IDEOLOGY’
        • BLESSINGS OF MY SENIORS ARE WITH ME: APARNA YADAV
        • WILL FOLLOW WHAT MY PARTY DECIDES FOR ME: YADAV
        • NATION COMES FIRST: APARNA YADAV TO NEWS18

