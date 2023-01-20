Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 20 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: January 20, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • January 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - WRESTLERS HEADING TO SPORTS MINISTRY

    • INDIAN WRESTLERS PROTEST AGAINST WFI PRESIDENT
    • WRESTLERS STAGE PROTEST AT JANTAR MANTAR
    • DAY 2 OF WRESTLERS Vs FEDERATION SHOWDOWN
    • DEMAND 1: REMOVE WFI PRESIDENT BRIJ BHUSHAN
    • DEMAND 2: SECURE WRESTLERS’ FUTURE
    • DEMAND 3: END CORRUPTION IN FEDERATION
    • DEMAND 4: FINANCIAL AID FOR PLAYERS
    • DEMAND 5: MEETING WITH PM MODI, HM SHAH
  • January 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    SC - J&K:MOVE TO BOOST DEFENCE IN BORDER VILLAGES

    • January 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

      RAJOURI - RAJOURI TERROR ATTACK AFTERMATH

      • January 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        PM MODI - PM UNVEILS PROJECTS WORTH RS 10,800 CR

        • BATTLE FOR STATES HEATS UP, PM IN KARNATAKA
        • PM MODI ADDRESES RALLY IN KALABURAGI, K’TAKA
      • January 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        J&K - J&K: RESTRICTION ON GUN LICENSE ISSUANCE LIFTED

        • J&K: POLICE TASKED TO TRACK ALL LICENSES
        • EX-SERVICEMEN IN BORDER REGION MAKE ALLEGATIONS
        • EX-SERVICEMEN: LICENCES IN LIMBO FOR 2 YEARS
        • ‘THIS HAS LEFT BORDER VILLAGES DEFENCELESS’
      • January 20, 2023 05:55 (IST)

        BRIJ - SOURCES: BRIJ BHUSHAN ASKED TO RESIGN

        • ‘ASKED TO STEP DOWN WITHIN 24 HOURS’
        • ‘FEDERATION PRESIDENT ASKED TO STEP DOWN’
        • BIG WIN FOR PROTESTING WRESTLERS

