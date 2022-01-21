Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 21, 2022, 05:55 IST

Breaking News Live Updates - 21 January 2022

  • January 21, 2022 08:20 (IST)

    TN - TN CONVERSION ROW: BJP SLAMS GOVT & POLICE

    • BJP: VERY SAD DAY TO SEE POLICE LOOSING REPUTATION
    • IRRESPONSIBLE STATEMENTS BY POLICE: BJP
    • COPS IGNORING CONVERSION ANGLE: BJP
  • January 21, 2022 08:15 (IST)

    OMICRON - EXPERT:OMICRON NOT LIKELY TO BRING HERD IMMUNITY

    • January 21, 2022 08:00 (IST)

      DELHI - DELHI'S AQI REMAINS IN 'VERY POOR' CATEGORY

      • DELHI’S AIR QUALITY INDEX AT 353
    • January 21, 2022 07:50 (IST)

      U.P - U.P: POLICE BUSTS ARMS MANUFACTURING UNIT

      • U.P: OPERATOR OF ARMS MANUFACTURING UNIT NABBED
      • 8 PISTOLS,4 GUNS, ARMS MAKING UNIT SEIZED: SSP
    • January 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      TABLEAUX ROW - TABLEAUX ROW: KERALA CM WRITES TO PM MODI

      • AFTER MAMATA & STALIN PINARAYI WRITES TO PM
      • CM REQUESTS TO ADD SREE NARAYANA GURU TABLEAU
      • ‘ADD SREE NARAYANA GURU TABLEAU IN R-DAY PARADE’
    • January 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - INDIA, MAURITIUS UNITED BY HISTORY, ANCESTRY: PM

      • PROVIDED JAB TO MAURITIUS UNDER VACCINE MAITRI: PM
      • PM: GLAD THAT MAURITIUS JABBED 3/4TH OF PEOPLE
      • ‘INDIA,MAURITIUS TO START WORKING ON KEY PROJECTS’
    • January 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - GOVT ISSUES NEW RULES FOR INT'L PASSENGERS

      • PEOPLE TESTING +VE TO BE TREATED UNDER PROTOCOL
      • NO ISOLATION FOR PEOPLE TESTING +VE AT AIRPORT
      • TRAVELERS FROM HIGH RISK NATIONS UNDER PROTOCOL
    • January 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR U.P - IMRAN MASOOD SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      • I WAS NEVER UPSET WITH AKHILESH: IMRAN MASOOD
      • I WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH SP: IMRAN MASOOD
      • IMRAN MASOOD ON TICKET: IT’S PARTY’S CALL
      • MUSLIMS ARE WITH SP: IMRAN MASOOD
    • January 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR PUNJAB - CONG DELEGATION MEETS CEC OVER ED RAIDS IN PUNJAB

      • ED RAIDS TO DEFAME CHANNI & CONG GOVT: DELEGATION
    • January 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BATTLE FOR GOA - 21 NEW COLLEGES IN GOA: DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

      • LAW AND ORDER IMPROVED UNDER BJP: FADNAVIS
      • PINK POLICE FORCE FOR WOMEN: FADNAVIS

