Breaking News Live Updates - 21 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 21st January 2023
January 21, 2023

  • January 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - SPORTS MIN, PROTESTING WRESTLERS MEET CONCLUDES

    • HAD CORDIAL DISCUSSION WITH WRESTLERS: THAKUR
    • WRESTLERS CALL OFF PROTEST AGAINST WFI
    • SECOND MEET WITH SPORTS MIN ENDS AFTER 7 HOURS
    • TAKEAWAY 1: WFI BOSS BHUSHAN TO STEP ASIDE
    • WFI BOSS TO STEP ASIDE TILL PROBE ENDS: THAKUR
    • 4 WEEKS TIME TO COMPLETE INQUIRY: THAKUR
    • CENTRE SETS 4-WEEK TIME TO COMPLETE PROBE
    • BHUSHAN TO COOPERATE WITH PROBE: THAKUR
    • BIG WIN FOR WRESTLERS, WFI BOSS TO STEP ASIDE
    • TAKEAWAY 2: BHUSHAN TO COOPERATE IN PROBE
    • TAKEAWAY 3: 4-WK DEADLINE TO COMPLETE PROBE
    • TAKEAWAY 4: WRESTLERS CALL OFF AGITATION
  • January 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI INAUGURATES DG CONFERENCE

    • HM AMIT SHAH CHAIRS DG CONFERENCE
  • January 21, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    KIRAN - BIOCON FOUNDER KIRAN SHAW SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • NEED TO DO A LOT IN PURSUING GROWTH: KIRAN
    • ‘HOPING FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM BUDGET’

