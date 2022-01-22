Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 22 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 22nd January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 22, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 22 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • January 22, 2022 07:55 (IST)

    HM - HM SHAH TO RELEASE J&K GOOD GOVERNANCE INDEX

    • J&K:GOOD GOVERNANCE INDEX TO BE RELEASED ON JAN 22
  • January 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    YOGI - EXODUS USED TO TAKE PLACE IN KAIRANA: YOGI

    • CRIMINALS ARE NOW FLEEING FROM U.P: CM YOGI
    • BATTLE FOR U.P: CM YOGI HITS OUT AT OPPOSITION
    • PREVIOUS GOVT USE TO HONOUR RIOTERS: CM YOGI
  • January 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U'KHAND - HARAK SINGH RAWAT MEETS HARISH RAWAT

    • HARAK RAWAT LIKELY TO JOIN CONGRESS SOON
  • January 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HARDEEP PURI - THIS IS AN UNNECESSARY CONTROVERSY: PURI

    • PURI: IDEA IS TO HONOUR & TRIBUTE SIMULTANEOUSLY
    • THE MOVE WAS LOGICAL: HARDEEP PURI
  • January 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DELHI - DELHI REPORTS 10,756 NEW CASES, 38 DEATHS

    • January 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMAR JAWAN - NEWS18 SUPER COVERAGE ON MERGING OF FLAMES

      • N18’S SHREYA BRINGS LIVE COVERAGE FROM INDIA GATE
      • NEWS18 TRACKS ‘SHIFTING’ OF ETERNAL FLAMES
      • NOW: ETERNAL FLAMES BEING SHIFTED TO WAR MEMORIAL
    • January 22, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      #MegaPollofPolls - INDIA'S MOST RELIABLE POLL-CASTERS ARE BACK

      • CNN-NEWS18 PRESENTS SUPER POLL OF POLLS
      • JOIN INDIA’S MOST TRUSTED ELECTION TEAM

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.