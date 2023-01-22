Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 22 January 2023: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 22nd January 2023
By News18/ Updated: January 22, 2023, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • January 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    WRESTLERS VS FEDERATION - WRESTLERS Vs FEDERATION: CENTRE TAKES ACTION

    • WFI ASSISTANT SECRETARY VINOD TOMAR SUSPENDED
    • CENTRAL GOVERNMENT SUSPENDS VINOD TOMAR
  • January 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    WORLD 360 - SYED AKBARUDDIN EXCL ON CNN-NEWS18

    • ‘GLOBAL TIES OF INDIA HAS INCREASED’
  • January 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - SOURCES TO NEWS18 ON REPUBLIC DAY PARADE

    • PM INVITES 850 WORKERS FOR R-DAY PARADE:SOURCE
    • PM TO HONOUR STREET VENDORS ON R-DAY: SOURCE
    • R-DAY VIP SEATS RESERVED FOR COMMONERS: SOURCE
    • ‘LABOURS, STREET VENDORS, COMMON PEOPLE INVITED’
  • January 22, 2023 05:55 (IST)

    BBC DOCUMENTARY ROW - 'I&B ISSUES ORDER TO YOUTUBE AND TWITTER'

    • ‘ORDER ISSUED TO BLOCK LINKS OF DOCUMENTARY’
    • BBC DOCUMENTARY ROW: SOURCES TO CNN-NEWS18
    • I&B ASKS YOUTUBE,TWITTER TO BLOCK LINKS: SOURCES

