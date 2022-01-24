Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 24th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies.

  • January 24, 2022 07:40 (IST)

    BJP - BJP TRIES TO WOO UTPAL PARRIKAR AGAIN

    • ‘REQUEST PARRIKAR TO RECONSIDER HIS DECISION’
    • ‘ONLY BJP CAN GIVE PEOPLE A STABLE GOVT’
    • ‘PARRIKAR MUST FULFILL HIS FATHER’S DREAM’
  • January 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    U.P - U.P CMO TAKES VEILED JIBE AT MAYAWATI

    • YOGI DEDICATED PLANE FOR SAVING LIVES: CMO
    • ‘ON OTHER HAND SANDALS WERE ORDERED FROM PLANE’
    • OPPN MISUSED STATE RESOURCES: CMO
  • January 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM: AAPDA AWARDS WERE INSPIRED BY NETAJI'S LIFE

    • PM: NETAJI’S STATUE WILL INSPIRE DEMOCRATIC VALUES
    • DISASTER MANAGEMENT TEAMS SAVE LIVES OF MANY: PM
    • GRATEFUL TO ALL FIGHTING IN DISASTERS: PM MODI
    • PM PRAISES INDIA’S CYCLONE RESPONSE TEAMS
    • WE HAVE ADVANCE DISASTER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM:PM
    • PM: WE STRENGTHENED NDRF ACROSS THE COUNTRY
    • INDIA READY TO TACKLE ANY DISASTER NOW: PM MODI
  • January 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MUSTAFA - SIDHU'S AIDE MUSTAFA ISSUES CLARIFICATION

    • VERY DISAPPOINTED BY THE MEDIA: MUSTAFA
    • WE BELONG TO NATIONALIST FAMILY: MUSTAFA
    • NO HINDU WAS TARGETED IN MY STATEMENT: MUSTAFA
    • IT WAS AN EMOTIONAL ACTION: MUSTAFA
    • MUSTAFA: BJP TRYING TO MANIPULATE MY STATEMENT
  • January 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    COVID - MAHARASHTRA RECORDS 40,805 FRESH COVID CASES

    • U’KHAND: ANGANWADI & SCHOOLS TO REMAIN CLOSED
    • U’KHAND COVID CURBS EXTENDED TILL JANUARY 31
  • January 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AAP - RAGHAV CHADHA SEEKS TIME TO MEET PUNJAB GUV

    • AAP TO MEET GUV OVER ILLEGAL SAND MINING BY CM
  • January 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    #BattleForPunjab - CAPT'S PLC RELEASES ITS 1ST CANDIDATE LIST

    • CAPT AMARINDER TO FIGHT FROM PATIALA URBAN

