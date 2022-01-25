Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 25 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 25th January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 25 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • January 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SACRILEGE - ANOTHER SACRILEGE ATTEMPT SURFACE IN PUNJAB

    • CHANNI: SACRILEGE BID AT SRI KALI MATA MANDIR
    • PERSON CLIMBED OVER THRESHOLD: CM CHANNI
    • ‘VESTED INTERESTS TRYING TO DESTABILISE HARMONY’
    • PERSON WAS CAUGHT AND HANDED OVER TO POLICE:CM
    • STRONGLY CONDEMN THE SACRILEGE ATTEMPT: CAPT
    • REPETITIVE ATTEMPTS TO DISTURB PEACE: CAPT
  • January 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM INTERACTS WITH BAL PURASKAR AWARDEES

    • NOW: PM MODI’S VIRTUAL INTERACTION
    • THIS AWARD COMES WITH BIG RESPONSIBILITIES: PM
    • EVERYONE MUST LEARN ABOUT VEER JADHAV: PM
    • ‘YESTERDAY, I UNVEILED NETAJI’S HOLOGRAM STATUE’
    • WE ALL MUST GET INSPIRED BY NETAJI: PM MODI
    • WE’RE GETTING BENEFITS OF OUR ELDER’S SACRIFICES:PM
  • January 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KESHAV PRASAD MAURYA - U.P Dy CM SLAMS SP'S OFFICIAL TICKET LIST

    • SP LIST CONSISTS OF SAME OLD CRIMINAL:MAURYA
  • January 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DIGVIJAYA SINGH - CONG'S DIGVIJAYA SINGH TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID

    • January 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      #BattleForGoa - BJP TRIES TO CONVINCE UTPAL PARRIKAR AGAIN

      • ‘REQUEST PARRIKAR TO RECONSIDER HIS DECISION’
      • ‘ONLY BJP CAN GIVE PEOPLE A STABLE GOVT’
      • ‘PARRIKAR MUST FULFILL HIS FATHER’S DREAM’

    Read more

    If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

    Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

    All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

    Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.