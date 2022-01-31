Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 31 January 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 31st January 2022
By News18/ Updated: January 31, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • January 31, 2022 08:10 (IST)

    U.P - UNION MIN DHARMENDRA PRADHAN SLAMS JAYANT

    • DHARMENDRA PRADHAN CALLS JAYANT ‘KID’ IN POLITICS
  • January 31, 2022 08:05 (IST)

    BIHAR - BIHAR: CONG-RJD ALLIANCE ON THE VERGE OF SPLIT

    • RJD HINTS OVER CONTESTING MLC POLLS ALONE
  • January 31, 2022 07:55 (IST)

    US - BIDEN CALLS ON TALIBAN TO RELEASE AMERICAN HOSTAGE

    • TALIBAN MUST RELEASE MARK: U.S PREZ BIDEN
    • ‘THREATENING SAFETY OF CIVILIANS UNACCEPTABLE’
  • January 31, 2022 07:45 (IST)

    KANPUR - U.P: ELECTRIC BUS MOWS DOWN BYSTANDERS IN KANPUR

    • 5 KILLED & SEVERAL HURT IN ELECTRIC BUS ACCIDENT
  • January 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHAH - DEVELOPMENT IN GOA UNDER BJP GOVT: SHAH

    • NEW ERA OF DEVELOPMENT IN GOA UNDER BJP GOVT: HM
    • FOR US GOA MEANS ‘GOLDEN GOA’: HOME MINISTER
    • ONLY BJP CAN DEVELOP GOA: HOME MINISTER
    • BJP IS COMMITTED FOR GOA’S DEVELOPMENT: SHAH
  • January 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RAFAEL NADAL - RAFAEL NADAL WINS AUSTRALIAN OPEN

    • FIRST MAN TO WIN 21 TENNIS GRAND SLAM TITLES
  • January 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PUNJAB - CHANNI TO CONTEST FROM 2 SEATS IN PUNJAB POLLS

    • CHANNI TO FIGHT FROM CHAMKAUR SAHIB & BHADAUR
  • January 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NADDA - YOGI GOVT ENDED MAFIA RAJ IN U.P: NADDA

    • DEVELOPMENT OF U.P UNDER YOGI GOVT: NADDA
    • NADDA: NO MIGRATION FROM U.P UNDER BJP GOVT
    • OPPOSITION PROTECTED GOONS: NADDA
    • RIOTS IN U.P UNDER SAMAJWADI GOVT: NADDA
  • January 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NADAL - RAFAEL NADAL'S HISTORIC COMEBACK WIN

    • January 31, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      COVID - CREATES HISTORY, BECOMES UNDISPUTED G.O.A.T

