Breaking News Live Updates - 04 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 4th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 04, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

  • July 04, 2022 07:00 (IST)

    SHINDE - MAHA CM EKNATH SHINDE SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • BIGGEST NEWSMAKER ONLY ON CNN-NEWS18
    • ‘WE HAVE THE MAJORITY, SO WILL WIN FLOOR TEST’
    • IN DEMOCRACY, NOBODY CAN GO BEYOND LAW: CM SHINDE
    • FLOOR TEST IS JUST A FORMALITY: CM SHINDE
    • SHINDE: WE’RE FOLLOWING BALASAHEB’S IDEOLOGY
    • ‘UDDHAV FAILED TO FOLLOW BALASAHEB’S HINDUTVA’
    • NO VIKAS UNDER UDDHAV’S LEADERSHIP: CM SHINDE
    • NO MLA WAS IN TOUCH WITH UDDHAV: MAHA CM SHINDE
    • I DIDN’T PRESSURISE ANY MLA TO JOIN ME:SHINDE
    • SHINDE:BJP HELPED TO TAKE FORWARD HINDUTVA IDEOLOGY
    • SHINDE THANKS BJP TOP BRASS FOR MAKING HIM CM
    • CABINET FORMATION TO HAPPEN SOON: CM SHINDE
    • SHINDE: MAHA’S VIKAS IS MY ULTIMATE GOAL AS CM
    • WILL WORK FOR FARMERS: MAHA CM EKNATH SHINDE
  • July 04, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    COPENHAGEN - COPENHAGEN: 3 DEAD AFTER SHOOTING AT SHOPPING MALL

    • SHOOTING AT COPENHAGEN MALL: 3 KILLED, 3 INJURED
  • July 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR - ANGRY CROWD CONFRONTS UDAIPUR MURDER ACCUSED

    • RUCKUS ERUPTS OUTSIDE NIA COURT IN JAIPUR
  • July 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NUPUR SHARMA - KOLKATA COPS ISSUE LOOK OUT CIRCULAR

    • LOOK OUT CIRCULAR ISSUED AGAINST NUPUR SHARMA
  • July 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA - SHINDE APPROVED AS SENA LEGISLATIVE PARTY LEADER

    • BHARAT GOGAVALE APPROVED AS CHIEF WHIP
    • MAHA SECRETARIAT APPROVES SHINDE AND GOGAVALE
  • July 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    DENMARK - SEVERAL PEOPLE HIT BY GUNSHOTS: DENMARK POLICE

    • PEOPLE HIT AT SHOPPING MALL, COPENHAGEN: POLICE
  • July 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BJP EXECUTIVE MEET - 'BJP WORKS TOWARDS FULFILLING ASPIRATIONS'

    • ‘PEOPLE OF T’GANA KNOWN FOR HARDWORK, DEDICATION’
    • ‘HYD GIVES NEW FLIGHT TO HOPES OF EVERY TALENT’
    • T’GANA’S DEVELOPMENT IS BJP’S PRIORITY: PM MODI
    • PM MODI: WORKED TOWARDS BENEFITTING MARGINALISED
    • PM: WORKED TOWARDS EMPOWERING WOMEN
    • PM MODI: TELANGANA KNOWN FOR ITS CULTURE, HISTORY
    • PM: BJP HAS RECEIVED HUGE SUPPORT FROM T’GANA
    • PM: OUR GOVT HAS MADE LIVES OF WOMEN EASY
    • ‘T’GANA IS A HUGE HUB OF RESEARCH, INNOVATION’
    • PRIORITISED EDUCATION IN REGIONAL LANGUAGES: PM
    • ‘FERTILIZER MANUFACTURING HAS STARTED IN T’GANA’
    • ‘WORKING TO ENHANCE CONNECTIVITY IN T’GANA’
    • PM: WILL BUILD TEXTILE PARK IN T’GANA
    • TELANGANA HAS IMMENSE POSSIBILITIES: PM MODI
  • July 04, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    AMRAVATI MURDER PROBE - NIA FIR DETAILS ON CNN-NEWS18

    • ‘MURDER WAS ACT OF LARGER CONSPIRACY OF A GROUP’
    • ‘GROUP TRYING TO CREATE ENMITY BASED ON RELIGION’

