Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 05 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

BREAKING NEWS LIVE UPDATES - 05 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 5th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 05, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. Follow all live updates here on News18.com.

Breaking News Live Updates - 05 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India. From daily coronavirus news about the probable third wave, number of infections, vaccination, and reopening of places and activities to all developments in the fields of politics, education, business, entertainment and sports – everything you to need to know, as it happens, and all in one place.

Get instant news about elections, governments and political parties; updates on school and college exam results and admissions; and information about developments in the stock market, start-up sector and buzz about cryptocurrencies....

Read More
  • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR - KANHAIYA LAL CASE: NIA TEAM REACHES UDAIPUR

    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM - K'TAKA CM BOMMAI ON PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM

      • CID GIVEN FREE HAND TO PROBE SCAM: BOMMAI
      • CID HAVE TAKEN ACTION BASED ON EVIDENCE:BOMMAI
      • BOMMAI: OUR GOVT WILL ACT AGAINST THE GUILTY
      • PSI RECRUITMENT SCAM: CID NABS ADGP AMRIT PAUL
      • EVIDENCE AGAINST ADGP FOUND IN SCAM: K’TAKA HM
      • ‘WHOEVER INVOLVED IN SCAM WON’T BE SPARED’
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - JAN DHAN, AADHAAR TAKING DIGITAL INDIA FORWARD: PM

      • WORKING TOWARDS DIGITAL GOVERNANCE: PM MODI
      • INDIA IS GOING ONLINE IN EVERY SECTOR: PM MODI
      • PM MODI ADDRESSES DIGITAL INDIA WEEK
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAHA - BIG UPDATE ON MAHARASHTRA 'POTBOILER'

      • AJIT PAWAR ELECTED AS LEADER OF OPPN IN MAHA
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GYANVAPI CASE - NO LEGAL QUESTIONS WERE ARGUED:PLAINTIFF'S LAWYER

      • MATTER WILL BE HEARD ON JULY 12: LAWYER
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GYANVAPI - VARANASI COURT TO HEAR GYANVAPI CASE ON JULY 12

      • GYANVAPI HEARING ENDS, NEXT HEARING ON JULY 12
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      EPICENTRE - SPECIAL CP HGS DHALIWAL EXCLUSIVE ON CNN-NEWS18

      • HGS DHALIWAL SPEAKS ON SIDHU MOOSEWALA CASE
      • MOOSEWALA & MIDHU KHEDA CASE BEING PROBED: POLICE
      • THREE SHOOTERS ARE STILL AT LARGE: CP DHALIWAL
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BJP EXECUTIVE MEET - 'BJP WORKS TOWARDS FULFILLING ASPIRATIONS'

      • ‘PEOPLE OF T’GANA KNOWN FOR HARDWORK, DEDICATION’
      • ‘HYD GIVES NEW FLIGHT TO HOPES OF EVERY TALENT’
      • T’GANA’S DEVELOPMENT IS BJP’S PRIORITY: PM MODI
      • PM MODI: WORKED TOWARDS BENEFITTING MARGINALISED
      • PM: WORKED TOWARDS EMPOWERING WOMEN
      • PM MODI: TELANGANA KNOWN FOR ITS CULTURE, HISTORY
      • PM: BJP HAS RECEIVED HUGE SUPPORT FROM T’GANA
      • PM: OUR GOVT HAS MADE LIVES OF WOMEN EASY
      • ‘T’GANA IS A HUGE HUB OF RESEARCH, INNOVATION’
      • PRIORITISED EDUCATION IN REGIONAL LANGUAGES: PM
      • ‘FERTILIZER MANUFACTURING HAS STARTED IN T’GANA’
      • ‘WORKING TO ENHANCE CONNECTIVITY IN T’GANA’
      • PM: WILL BUILD TEXTILE PARK IN T’GANA
      • TELANGANA HAS IMMENSE POSSIBILITIES: PM MODI
    • July 05, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMRAVATI - UMESH KOHLE'S BROTHER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

      Read more

      If movies, daily soaps, web series and music are your interests, read latest updates about film and TV celebrities, their work and their personal lives, along with a sprinkling of gossip. Get news about trends in showbiz and exclusive interviews with your favourite stars. Find out what celebrities are posting on Instagram and Twitter and get quick updates about their lives.

      Sports lovers can follow ball-by-ball commentary of cricket matches involving India, latest news about football, tennis, Formula One, badminton and various other Olympic sports.

      All-in-all, if it is news, then News18.com’s breaking news live updates page is your one-stop-shop.

      Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.