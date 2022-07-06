Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 06 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 6th July 2022
July 06, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • July 06, 2022 07:35 (IST)

    SALMAN CHISTIE - MAN WHO ANNOUNCED REWARD OVER NUPUR'S DEATH HELD

    • SALMAN CHISHTI ARRESTED OVER PROVOKING REMARKS
  • July 06, 2022 07:15 (IST)

    J&K - J&K ENCOUNTER: ARMS & AMMUNITIONS RECOVERED

    • GUNFIGHT ENDS AFTER OVER SIX HOURS FIGHT
  • July 06, 2022 07:10 (IST)

    KULGAM ENCOUNTER - 2 TERRORISTS SURRENDER BEFORE SECURITY FORCES

    • 2 TERRORISTS SURRENDER BEFORE SECURITY FORCES
  • July 06, 2022 07:05 (IST)

    KAALI POSTER ROW - CANADA'S AGA KHAN MUSEUM ISSUES APOLOGY

    • APOLOGIZES FOR ‘HURTING HINDU SENTIMENTS’
    • INDIA RAISES OBJECTION: HURTING HINDU SENTIMENTS
    • KAALI POSTER ROW REACHES CANADA
    • ORGANIZERS OF THE EVENT EXPRESS REGRET
  • July 06, 2022 06:40 (IST)

    KAALI POSTER - FIR OVER CONTROVERSIAL POSTER OF FILM KAALI

    • FIR LODGED AGAINST FILMMAKER IN U.P.
    • FILM EDITOR & PRODUCER ALSO NAMED IN FIR
    • FIR AGAINST ‘KAALI’ FILMMAKER MANIMEKALAI
  • July 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR CASE - UDAIPUR KILLING CASE: NIA REGISTERS FIR

    • July 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM - PM MODI SPEAKS TO LALU PRASAD'S SON TEJASHWI

      • PM INQUIRES ABOUT LALU PRASAD YADAV’S HEALTH
    • July 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MAHUA MOITRA - TMC MP MAHUA MOITRA STOKES ROW OVER KAALI

      • KAALI IS MEAT EATING & ALCOHOL-ACCEPTING: MOITRA
      • TMC DISTANCES ITSELF FROM MOITRA’S STATEMENT
      • BJP DEMANDS FIR AGAINST TMC MP MAHUA MOITRA
    • July 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KERALA MIN - KERALA MIN CHERIYAN'S U-TURN AFTER UPROAR

      • MY STATEMENT WAS TWISTED: KERALA MIN CHERIYAN
      • I RESPECT CONSTITUTION, UPHOLD ITS VALUE:MINISTER
      • BJP YUVA MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST MINISTER
      • HEAT ON KERALA MINISTER GROWS, BJP TO MEET GUV
    • July 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BORIS - HUGE BLOW FOR UK PM BORIS JOHNSON

      • SETBACK FOR BORIS GOVT, 2 KEY MINISTERS RESIGN
      • UK FINANCE MINISTER RISHI SUNAK RESIGNS
      • UK HEALTH SECRETARY SAJID JAVID RESIGNS
      • UK FINANCE MINISTER & HEALTH SECRETARY RESIGN
    • July 06, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMRAVATI - INSIDE TRACK OF AMRAVATI KILLING INVESTIGATION

      • SCOOP 1: VICTIM KOLHE’S SON CALLED BY THE NIA
      • SCOOP 2: SON ASKED ABOUT SEQUENCE OF EVENTS
      • SCOOP 3:NIA OFFICIALS ASK ABOUT EVERY MINUTE DETAIL
      • SCOOP 4: ACCUSED YUSUF FORWARDED KOHLE’S TEXT
      • SCOOP 5:MESSAGE FORWARDED TO 4-6 WHATSAPP GROUPS
      • SCOOP 6: TEXT RECEIVED BY IRFAN FROM ANOTHER GROUP

