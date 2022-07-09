Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 09 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 9th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 09, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • July 09, 2022 06:45 (IST)

    ELON MUSK - MUSK SEEKS TO TERMINATE $44 BILLION TWITTER DEAL

    • TWITTER VOWS TO SUE TESLA BOSS ELON MUSK
    • TWITTER TO SUE MUSK AFTER HE BACKS OUT OF DEAL
  • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR MURDER SHOWDOWN - SPL TEAM ACTIVATED TO ARREST GAUHAR CHISHTI

    • MUTIPLE RAIDS CONDUCTED AT MANY PLACES
    • CHISHTI MET UDAIPUR KILLERS ON JUNE 17,SOURCE
  • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHINZO ABE DEAD - NOW: JAPAN PM KISHIDA ON FORMER PM ABE'S DEATH

    • SHOCKED BY THE TRAGIC ASSASSINATION OF ABE:QUAD
  • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - PM ATTENDS FIRST 'ARUN JAITLEY MEMORIAL LECTURE'

    • PM TO ADDRESS FIRST ‘ARUN JAITLEY MEMORIAL LECTURE’
  • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KAALI ROW - 'KAALI' FILMMAKER LEENA SPARKS FRESH ROW

    • MY KAALI IS QUEER, SHE IS A FREE SPIRIT: LEENA
    • ‘MY KAALI’ DISMANTLES HINDUTVA:FILMMAKER LEENA
    • SHE EMBRACES EVERYONE WITH ALL HER HANDS: LEENA
    • ‘MY KAALI’ SPITS AT THE PATRIARCHY: LEENA
  • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    EPS VS OPS - CLASHES ERUPT B/W EPS-OPS IN RAMANATHAPURAM DIST

    • OPS SUPPORTERS RAISE SLOGANS
    • SLOGANS RAISED AGAINST UNITARY LEADERSHIP
  • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

    • July 09, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      AMARNATH TRAGEDY - AMARNATH CLOUDBURST: DEATH TOLL RISES TO 13

      • AMARNATH TRAGEDY: 40 YATRIS MISSING

