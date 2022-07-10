Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 10 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

By News18/ Updated: July 10, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR MURDER PROBE - AJMER KHADIM UNDER NIA LENS IN UDAIPUR CASE

    • BIG UPDATE ON UDAIPUR MURDER PROBE
    • NIA INVESTIGATING GAUHAR CHISHTI’S LINK IN CASE
    • NIA PROBING IF CHISHTI MET ACCUSED RIYAZ & GHOUS
    • CHISHTI STILL ABSCONDING, NIA RAIDS AT MANY SITES
  • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SL - 2 LANKAN MIN FERNANDO, NANAYAKKAR RESIGN

    • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SHINZO ABE DEAD - QUAD MOURNS DEATH OF EX JAPANESE PM SHINZO ABE

      • SHOCKED BY THE TRAGIC ASSASSINATION OF ABE:QUAD
    • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - MAHA CM EKNATH SHINDE MEETS PM MODI

      • MAHA CM SHINDE & Dy CM FADNAVIS MEET PM MODI
      • AHEAD OF CABINET FORMATION SHINDE MEETS PM
    • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BUS - BUS FALLS IN GORGE NEAR SAPUTARA, GUJARAT

      • 2 FEMALE PASSENGERS DEAD, 50 PEOPLE RESCUED SO FAR
    • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

      • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMARNATH TRAGEDY - NOW: DG CRPF BRIEFING IN BALTAL

        • 14 DEAD BODIES RECOVERED: DG CRPF
        • 8 PEOPLE CRITICALLY INJURED: DG CRPF
        • INJURED AIRLIFTED TO SRINAGAR: DG CRPF
        • SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL: DG CRPF
        • 41 REPORTED MISSING: DG CRPF
      • July 10, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        'KAALI' ROW - LEENA MANIMEKALAI TWEETS ON 'KAALI' CONTROVERSY

        • ‘DRESSING AS GODDESS & SMOKING IS NOT CRIME’
        • ‘WHAT BJP’S MERCENARY DOES IS CRIME’

