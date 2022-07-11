Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 11 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 11th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 11, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR PROBE CASE - UDAIPUR KILLING PROBE: CHISHTI UNDER SCANNER

    • PEOPLE CLOSE TO CHISHTI UNDER PROBE: SOURCES
  • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    UDAIPUR MURDER PROBE - SOURCES: GAUHAR CHISHTI MAY BE ARRESTED

    • SOURCES: 7 SPECIAL TEAMS ON A HUNT FOR CHISHTI
  • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SL - SANATH JAYASURIYA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18

    • FMR SRI LANKAN CRICKETER SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • JAYASURIYA SPEAKS ON SRI LANKAN TURMOIL
    • JAYASURIYA: IT IS SL’S INTERNAL MATTER
    • JAYASURIYA: THE MATTER NEEDS TO BE SORT OUT
    • SPEAKER SAID PM, PREZ WILL STEP DOWN:JAYASURIYA
    • ‘PEOPLE CAN’T WAIT FOR THINGS TO GET BETTER’
  • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SHINZO ABE DEAD - QUAD MOURNS DEATH OF EX JAPANESE PM SHINZO ABE

    • SHOCKED BY THE TRAGIC ASSASSINATION OF ABE:QUAD
  • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - AMID KAALI POSTER CONTROVERSY

    • PM NARENDRA MODI HAILS ‘MAA KAALI’
    • BLESSINGS OF MAA KALI ALWAYS WITH INDIA: PM
    • INDIA MOVING AHEAD WITH SPIRITUAL ENERGY: PM MODI
    • PM SPOKE REVERENTIALLY ABOUT MAA KALI: BJP
    • ‘PM REFLECTING EMOTIONS OF THOUSANDS OF INDIANS’
    • PM MODI SPEAKING FOR ENTIRE NATION: BJP
    • PM SPEAKS ABOUT DEVOTION AND SECULARISM: BJP
    • PM GIVES OUT STRONG MESSAGE OF UNITY: BJP
  • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHA - NEWS18 ACCESSES AFFIDAVIT FILED BY MAHA SECY IN SC

    • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

      • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        AMARNATH - AMARNATH YATRA TO RESUME TOMORROW FROM 5 AM

        • AMARNATH YATRA TO RESUME FROM TOMORROW MORNING
      • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        'KALI' ROW - 'WILL NOT LEARN ABOUT 'KAALI' FROM PM, MALVIYA'

        • July 11, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          'KAALI' ROW - AFTER PM HAILS 'KAALI', MOITRA HITS BACK AT BJP

          • MAHUA MOITRA TAKES A DIG AT BJP, AFTER PM’S REMARK

