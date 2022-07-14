Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 14 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • July 14, 2022 06:55 (IST)

    LANKA IN TURMOIL - SL PREZ REQUESTS MALDIVES GOVT TO ARRANGE FLIGHT

    • GOTABAYA EYES SINGAPORE AS NEXT DESTINATION
    • SL PREZ STILL AWAITS JET TO DEPART FROM MALDIVES
  • July 14, 2022 06:50 (IST)

  • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SL - GOTABAYA TO DEPART FOR SINGAPORE IN SOME TIME

    • HEAVY SECURITY AT VELANA INT’L AIRPORT, MALDIVES
  • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM - NOW: PM MODI'S LIVE ADDRESS FROM PATNA

    • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OWAISI EXCLUSIVE - 'HISTORY TELLS US EMBLEM WAS BUILT BY ASHOKA'

      • ‘ON THE SAME PLACE BUDDHA GAVE HIS 1ST SERMON’
      • ‘RELIGION SHOULD NOT PLAY ROLE IN GOVT-FUNCTIONS’
    • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA - PART 2 OF CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON MOOSEWALA CASE

      • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE
      • BRAR WAS IN TOUCH WITH KILLERS ON DAY OF MURDER
      • BRAR DIRECTED THE CRIME THROUGH PHONE
      • BRAR UPDATED KILLERS OF MOOSEWALA’S MOVEMENTS
    • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KAALI ROW - 'KAALI' FILMMAKER ISSUED SUMMONS BY DELHI COURT

      • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

        • July 14, 2022 05:55 (IST)

          ALERT - WEATHER ALERT ISSUED FOR VALSAD, GUJARAT

          • ALL EDU INSTITUTES TO STAY CLOSE TOMORROW

