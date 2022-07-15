Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 15 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • July 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PATNA - PATNA SSP SPARKS ROW, NEED TO RESPOND IN 48 HRS

    • PATNA SSP COMPARES PFI WITH RSS
  • July 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    OWAISI EXCLUSIVE - 'HISTORY TELLS US EMBLEM WAS BUILT BY ASHOKA'

    • ‘ON THE SAME PLACE BUDDHA GAVE HIS 1ST SERMON’
    • ‘RELIGION SHOULD NOT PLAY ROLE IN GOVT-FUNCTIONS’
  • July 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA - PART 2 OF CNN-NEWS18 EXCL ON MOOSEWALA CASE

    • CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON MOOSEWALA MURDER CASE
    • BRAR WAS IN TOUCH WITH KILLERS ON DAY OF MURDER
    • BRAR DIRECTED THE CRIME THROUGH PHONE
    • BRAR UPDATED KILLERS OF MOOSEWALA’S MOVEMENTS
  • July 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    I2U2 LEADERS MEET - PM MODI SPEAKS AT I2U2 LEADERS' MEET

    • PM: SIMILARITIES IN APPROACH OF I2U2 NATIONS
    • PM: WATER, CLEAN ENERGY, FOOD SECURITY FOCUS
    • PM: I2U2 VISION & AGENDA PROGRESSIVE, PRACTICAL
    • I2U2 A COOPERATIVE FRAMEWORK MODEL: PM MODI
    • I2U2 NATIONS WILL WORK ON FOOD & ENERGY SECURITY:PM
    • BIDEN: INDIA A MAJOR FOOD PRODUCER OF THE WORLD
    • ‘I2U2’ ALSO TERMED THE ‘WEST ASIAN QUAD’
  • July 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    GOTABAYA RESIGNS - ONLY CHANNEL TO REPORT LIVE FROM COLOMBO

    • NEWS18 BRINGS YOU LATEST UPDATES FROM SRI LANKA
    • PROTESTERS CELEBRATE AFTER GOTABAYA GOES
    • ONLY CHANNEL WITH REACTION OF SL PUBLIC
  • July 15, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

