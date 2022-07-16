Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 16 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 16th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 16, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • July 16, 2022 07:15 (IST)

    J&K - J&K: INFILTRATOR NABBED AT LOC FORWARD SECTOR

    • PAK WOMAN NABBED IN POONCH BY SECURITY FORCES
    • INFILTRATOR TO BE HANDED OVER TO POLICE
  • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SL - SAJITH PREMADASA DECLARES CANDIDATURE FOR SL PREZ

    • SL: SAJITH PREMADASA TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT
  • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SAJITH PREMADASA - OUR PARTY SJB HAS AN ALLIANCE: PREMADASA

    • ‘RAJAPAKSHA IDEOLOGY IS A FAILED ONE IN SR LANKA’
    • WE HAVE A FAILED BANKRUPT GOVT IN SL: PREMADASA
    • ‘BANKRUPT COUNTRY DUE TO RAJAPAKSHA’S IDEOLOGY’
    • SRI LANKA LoP PREMADASA SPEAKS TO CNN-NEWS18
    • SAJITH PREMADASA ON NEXT PRESIDENT APPOINTMENT
    • ‘PREZ ELECTION PROCESS WILL BEGIN TOMORROW’
  • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RIPUDAMAN - TOP INTEL SOURCES ON ANTI-MALIK CAMP

    • SOURCE: BOYLE, NIJJER CAMPAIGNED AGAINST MALIK
    • SAHOTA, GILL, DULAY PART OF THE GROUP: SOURCE
    • SOURCE: NIJJER CALLED MALIK ‘KAUM KA GADDAR’
    • SOURCE: PAMPHLETS AGAINST MALIK DISTRIBUTED
  • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PARL - 24 BILLS TO BE INTRODUCED IN PARL MONSOON SEASON

    • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      OWAISI EXCLUSIVE - 'HISTORY TELLS US EMBLEM WAS BUILT BY ASHOKA'

      • ‘ON THE SAME PLACE BUDDHA GAVE HIS 1ST SERMON’
      • ‘RELIGION SHOULD NOT PLAY ROLE IN GOVT-FUNCTIONS’
    • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      NO PARL DHARNA ROW - SPEAKER OM BIRLA ON NO DHARNA ROW

      • SPEAKER OM BIRLA CLARIFIES ON DHARNA ORDER
      • DON’T LEVEL CHARGES WITHOUT FACTS: SPEAKER
      • LOK SABHA SPEAKER APPEALS TO ALL PARTIES
    • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      GOLDY BRAR FILES - VIDEO VERIFIED BY TOP POLICE SOURCES

      • TOP POLICE SOURCE CONFIRMS BRAR’S VOICE
      • PUNJAB POLICE TO TAKE COGNISANCE OF VIDEO
      • ANTI-GANGSTER TOP COP CONFIRMS VIDEO
      • THE GOLDY FILES: CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE
      • EXPLOSIVE GOLDY BRAR CONFESSION VIDEO
      • ‘SIDHU DESERVED TO BE PUNISHED’
      • ‘WE DELIVERED JUSTICE BY KILLING MOOSEWALA’
      • ‘MOOSEWALA CELEBRATED AFTER DEEP SIDHU’S DEATH’
      • ‘VICKY’S KILLERS ROAMED IN SIDHU’S CAR’
    • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BOOSTER DOSE - BOOSTER DOSE GAP CUT FROM 9 TO 6 MONTHS

      • July 16, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        ANS2 - 'NEW PREZ TO BE CHOSEN FROM 225 PARL MEMBERS'

