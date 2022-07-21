Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 21 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

  • July 21, 2022 07:45 (IST)

    KAUN BANEGA RASHTRAPATI? - PM MODI TO HOST DINNER FOR NEXT PREZ ON JULY 22

    • PM MODI TO HOST DINNER FOR NEW PREZ ON JULY 22
    • CMs OF BJP RULED STATES & NDA ALLIES TO ATTEND
  • July 21, 2022 07:40 (IST)

    NEET CONTROVERSY - KERALA NEET SHOCKER: 2 MORE ARRESTED

    • KERALA NEET SHOCKER: 2 MORE ARRESTED
    • NEET OBSERVER & A PROFESSOR HELD IN KERALA
  • July 21, 2022 07:25 (IST)

    RAJASTHAN - SEER SELF-IMMOLATES OVER ILLEGAL MINING IN R'STHAN

    • SEER ALLEGEDLY SELF- IMMOLATES IN RAJASTHAN
    • SEER SETS HIMSELF ON FIRE IN RAJASTHAN’S BHARATPUR
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SENA - NEW SUMMONS ISSUED TO SHIV SENA MP SANJAY RAUT

    • MONEY LAUNDERING CASE: RAUT SUMMONED ON JULY 27
    • ED SUMMONS SANJAY RAUT ON JULY 27 IN MUMBAI
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANIL NEW PREZ, PROTESTS RAGE - PEOPLE OUT ON STREETS: RANIL GO HOME

    • ‘RANIL GO HOME’, PROTESTS INTENSIFY IN COLOMBO
    • PROTESTERS OUTSIDE PREZ OFFICE: ‘RANIL GO HOME’
    • MASSIVE PROTESTS OUTSIDE PREZ OFFICE IN COLOMBO
    • ONLY CHANNEL OUTSIDE THE PREZ OFFICE IN COLOMBO
    • ONLY CHANNEL TO REPORT LIVE FROM COLOMBO
    • ONLY CHANNEL LIVE FROM EPICENTRE OF PROTESTS
    • RANIL’S 1ST REACTION:HAVE MAJOR CHALLENGES AHEAD
    • RANIL: COUNTRY IS IN A DIFFICULT SITUATION
    • RANIL WINS IN PARL, FACES PUBLIC IRE ON THE STREETS
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PREZ POLLS - K'TAKA CONGRESS FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST MURMU

    • MLAs BRIBED TO VOTE FOR NDA’S PREZ PICK: CONG
    • BJP MLAs WERE CALLED TO LUXURY HOTEL: K’TAKA CONG
    • ‘VOTERS INFLUENCED WITH LUXURIOUS FACILITIES’
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI'S ADDRESS TO COMMONWEALTH ATHLETES

    • PM’S INTERACTION WITH INDIAN CONTINGENT OF CWG
    • COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022 SLATED FOR JULY 28
    • PM MODI’S BEST WISHES TO ATHLETES AHEAD OF CWG
    • GOLDEN CHANCE TO SHINE IN FRONT OF THE WORLD: PM
    • PLAY WITH YOUR HEART & WITHOUT STRESS: PM MODI
    • PM MODI BOOSTS MORALE OF COMMONWEALTH ATHLETES
    • PM INTERACTS WITH CWG ATHLETES INDIVIDUALLY
    • BLESSINGS OF THE ENTIRE NATION WITH YOU: PM
    • GIVE YOUR BEST IN THE GAME: PM MODI TO ATHLETES
    • ATHLETES SHARE THEIR STRUGGLE STORY WITH PM
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NAGPUR - 42 STUDENTS TEST COVID POSITIVE IN NAGPUR SCHOOL

    • MAHA: 42 STUDENTS TEST COVID POSITIVE IN NAGPUR
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA - CNN-NEWS18 ACCESSES EXCL VIDEO FROM ENCOUNTER SPOT

    • EXCLUSIVE VIDEO FROM AMRITSAR ENCOUNTER SITE
    • VIDEO OF GANGSTERS WHO WERE SHOT DOWN
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MAHARASHTRA FIASCO - SOME OF THE ISSUES CAN BE HEARD BY LARGER BENCH: SC

    • COURT: A LARGER BENCH MAY BE NEEDED ON SOME ISSUES
    • SC: BOTH SIDES MUST FILE AFFIDAVITS ON CHARGES
    • NEXT HEARING ON MAHA FIASCO IN SC ON AUGUST 1
    • COURT:KEEP THE RECORDS OF THE ASSEMBLY SECURE
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KALLAKURICHI CASE - CB-CID POSTS NOTICE OUTSIDE THE GIRL'S HOUSE

    • INFORMS GIRL’S KIN ABOUT COMPLETION OF POSTMORTEM
    • T.N. DEATH CASE:AFTER 2ND AUTOPSY, CB-CID’S NOTICE
    • CB-CID TO HAND OVER DECEASED’S BODY TO KIN
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIMANTA SARMA - PROVE CITIZENSHIP WITH TRICOLOUR, NOT NRC: CM

    • ASSAM CM HIMANTA SARMA’S TRICOLOUR PUSH
    • ASSAM CM URGES ‘HOIST THE TRICOLOUR’
    • HOISTING THE TRICOLOUR MORE CREDIBLE THAN NRC:CM
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - INSIDE DETAILS OF ISI'S NEW KASHMIR BLUEPRINT

    • ‘ISI CHANGING TACTICS AT THE BEHEST OF CHINA’
    • ‘ISI CREATING COALITION TO SPREAD TERROR IN J&K’
    • ‘ISI ACTIVATING MISSION KASHMIR’ ONCE AGAIN’
    • ISI LOSING CONTROL IN J&K SINCE 2008: ISI SOURCE
    • ISI LOSING CONTROL DUE TO LOW FUNDS: TOP ISI SOURCE
    • ‘PAK LOSING CONTROL OVER BALOCHISTAN, AFGHANISTAN’
    • ‘ISI CREATING NEW TERROR NEXUS VIA WILAYAH HIND’
    • WILAYAH HIND GIVEN LIST OF TARGETS IN J&K: SOURCE
    • ‘PROPERTIES OF TERRORISTS ARE SOLD TO RAISE FUNDS’
  • July 21, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    ANURAG THAKUR - UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR HITS OUT AT OPPN

    • OPPN IS RUNNING AWAY FROM DEBATE: ANURAG THAKUR
    • OPPN WANTS TO MISLEAD THE YOUTH & NATION:THAKUR

