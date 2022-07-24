Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 24 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 24th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 24, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

Minute-by-minute news updates of happenings from around the world, with special focus on India.

Updates on elections, governments and political parties; school and college exam results and admissions; developments in the stock market, start-up sector and cryptocurrencies.

  • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    V-POLLS - AFTER TMC'S SNUB ON OPPOSITION V-P PICK

    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      TIRANGA ROW - BJP'S MEGA BIKE RALLY ON JULY 25 IN SRINAGAR, J&K

      • SIX COMMITTEES FORMED TO LOOK AFTER ARRANGEMENTS
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      SRI LANKA - SRI LANKAN MP SPEAKS TO NEWS18 ON CRACKDOWN

      • PROTESTERS PROMISED TO VACATE THE AREA: SL MP
      • THIS IS AN UNFORTUNATE SITUATION: SL MP
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PM MODI - PM MODI HOSTS FAREWELL DINNER FOR OUTGOING PREZ

      • PADMA AWARDEES AND TRIBAL LEADERS PRESENT AT DINNER
      • PM BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING PREZ KOVIND
      • 1ST ON NEWS18: INSIDE VISUALS OF PM’S DINNER
      • INSIDE VISUALS OF PM MODI’S DINNER FOR KOVIND
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      PAK - J&K: ENCOUNTER UNDERWAY IN KULGAM

      • TWO TERRORISTS BELIEVED TO BE TRAPPED IN J&K
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

      • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
      • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
      • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
      • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
      • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      MARGARET ALVA - OPPN V-P NOMINEE ALVA SLAMS TMC FOR ABSTENTION

      • TMC’S DECISION TO ABSTAIN DISAPPOINTING: ALVA
      • ALVA’S ‘WHATABOUTERY’ JIBE AT TMC
      • THIS ISN’T ABOUT ANGER & EGO: MARGARET ALVA
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KALLAKURICHI CASE - HUNDREDS PAY TRIBUTE TO KALLAKURICHI VICTIM

      • T.N. DEATH CASE: LAST RITES OF VICTIM UNDERWAY
      • PARENTS BID ADIEU TO DAUGHTER IN KALLAKURICHI
    • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      KALLAKURICHI - T.N: FINAL JOURNEY OF THE KALLAKURICHI VICTIM

      • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        EXCISE POLICY - CONGRESS TAKES A DIG AT AAP ON LIQUOR POLICY

        • AAP BACKING LIQUOR MAFIAS: CONGRESS
        • CONFIDENT THAT SISODIA WILL GET JAIL: CONGRESS
      • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE - SOURCES: PFI FUELLING RADICALISATION IN INDIA

        • PFI INSTITUTIONALISING RADICALISATION: SOURCE
        • SOURCE:PFI FUELLING INT’L NARRATIVE AGAINST INDIA
        • CNN-NEWS18 MEGA EXCLUSIVE ON PFI’ ‘PLOT’
        • ‘ENCOURAGING MUSLIMS IN U.P.,KERALA AGAINST GOVT’
        • EXCL: UDAIPUR MURDER ACCUSED INVOLVED WITH PFI
        • ‘PFI CADRE OPERATES AS IN-HOUSE & OUTSOURCE’
        • SOURCE: IN-HOUSE CADRE CREATES ROADMAPS
        • SOURCES:PROPAGANDA VIDEOS MADE TO INCITE PEOPLE
        • DOCUMENTS SHOWING PFI’S ROADMAP RECOVERED: SOURCE
      • July 24, 2022 05:55 (IST)

        BENGAL SSC SCAM - UNION MINISTER ANURAG THAKUR SPEAKS TO NEWS18

