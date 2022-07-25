Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 25 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 25th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 25, 2022, 05:55 IST

  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    TIRANGA ROW - MUFTI SLAMS J&K ADMIN OVER 'HAR GHAR TIRANGA'

    • MUFTI SLAMS ORDER TO PAY RS 20 BY EVERY STUDENT
    • PATRIOTISM CAN’T BE FORCED: MEHBOOBA MUFTI
  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    SRI LANKA - SRI LANKAN MP SPEAKS TO NEWS18 ON CRACKDOWN

    • PROTESTERS PROMISED TO VACATE THE AREA: SL MP
    • THIS IS AN UNFORTUNATE SITUATION: SL MP
  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI HOSTS FAREWELL DINNER FOR OUTGOING PREZ

    • PADMA AWARDEES AND TRIBAL LEADERS PRESENT AT DINNER
    • PM BIDS FAREWELL TO OUTGOING PREZ KOVIND
    • 1ST ON NEWS18: INSIDE VISUALS OF PM’S DINNER
    • INSIDE VISUALS OF PM MODI’S DINNER FOR KOVIND
  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NEERAJ CREATES HISTORY - NEERAJ HAS CREATED HISTORY: HARYANA CM

    • CONGRATULATIONS TO NEERAJ & HIS FAMILY: HARYANA CM
  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    NEERAJ CHOPRA - NEERAJ CHOPRA'S PARENTS SPEAK TO CNN-NEWS18

    • ‘BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE IN NATION’
    • ‘VICTORY IS EASY, WHEN ENTIRE NATION SENDS LOVE’
    • IT IS A MOMENT OF GREAT HAPPINESS: NEERAJ’S KIN
    • ‘THE COLOUR OF THE MEDAL DOES NOT HOLD IMPORTANCE’
    • ‘WE KNOW HOW HARD NEERAJ PRACTICES’
    • WE HAD FULL FAITH IN HIM: NEERAJ’S FATHER
    • ‘CHURMA IS HIS FAVOURITE, ALWAYS GETS IT MADE’
    • ‘OUR SON DID GOOD, IT IS A MOMENT OF HAPPINESS’
  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

    • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
    • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
    • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
  • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    KEJRIWAL - WAR OF WORDS ERUPTS B/W AAP AND BJP

    • July 25, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL SSC SCAM - PARTHA ARREST MEMO:MAMATA DIDN'T PICK PARTHA'S CALL

      • ARREST MEMO:PARTHA CALLED MAMATA AT TIME OF ARREST

