Breaking News Live Updates - 27 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

July 27, 2022

  • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANVEER SINGH - ALIA BHATT DEFENDS RANVEER AMID THE ROW

    • RANVEER GAVE US SO MUCH IN HIS MOVIES: ALIA BHATT
    • WE SHOULD ONLY GIVE HIM LOVE: ALIA BHATT
    • CAN’T TOLERATE THIS AGAINST MY CO-STAR: ALIA
  • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PM MODI - PM MODI WRITES TO FORMER PRESIDENT KOVIND

    • LETTER FROM PM MODI HAS DEEPLY TOUCHED ME: KOVIND
    • PM’S WORDS A REFLECTION OF CITIZENS’ LOVE: KOVIND
  • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

    • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
    • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
    • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
  • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MONSOON STORM - GOVT SOURCES COUNTER WITH UPA ERA ACTION

    • 16 MPs SUSPENDED FOR 5 DAYS IN 2014: SOURCES
    • 63 LS MPs SUSPENDED FOR 3 DAYS IN 1983:SOURCE
    • 63 LS MPs SUSPENDED FOR 3 DAYS IN 1989: SOURCES
    • 8 MPs SUSPENDED FOR 4 DAYS IN 2012: SOURCES
    • 12 MPs SUSPENDED FOR 5 DAYS IN 2013: SOURCES
    • GOVT SOURCES ON SUSPENSION OF MPs
  • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    HIMANTA - TIRANGA ROW: ASSAM CM HITS OUT AT OPPOSITION

    • HIMANTA SLAMS OPPN FOR CRITICISING CAMPAIGN
    • USE HOME MADE FLAGS: ASSAM CM HIMANTA
  • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE - CNN-NEWS18 EXCLUSIVE ON TERROR TRAINING CAMPS

    • July 27, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BENGAL SSC SCAM - TMC MLA MANIK BHATTACHARYA SUMMONED

      • SSC SCAM HEAT ON TMC MLA MANIK BHATTACHARYA
      • BENGAL SCHOOL JOB SCAM HEAT ON TMC MLA

