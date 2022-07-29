Home » News » Breaking News » Breaking News Live Updates - 29 July 2022: Read All News, as it Happens, Only on News18.com

For 29th July 2022
By News18/ Updated: July 29, 2022, 05:55 IST

News alerts from India, across the world, on coronavirus, politics, education, business, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

  • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    RANVEER SINGH - ALIA BHATT DEFENDS RANVEER AMID THE ROW

    • RANVEER GAVE US SO MUCH IN HIS MOVIES: ALIA BHATT
    • WE SHOULD ONLY GIVE HIM LOVE: ALIA BHATT
    • CAN’T TOLERATE THIS AGAINST MY CO-STAR: ALIA
  • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PROTESTS OVER MURMU - MASSIVE BJP STIR IN DELHI AGAINST ADHIR RANJAN

    • BJP PROTESTS ADHIR’S ‘RASHTRAPATNI’ JIBE
    • NCW CONDEMNS ADHIR’S STATEMENT ON PRESIDENT
  • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    PARTHA CHATTERJEE - TMC SUSPENDS PARTHA CHATTERJEE

    • PARTHA SUSPENDED FROM ALL PARTY POSITIONS: TMC
    • PARTHA WAS EARLIER SACKED AS MINISTER
    • MAMATA SUSPENDS PARTHA CHATTERJEE FROM PARTY
  • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MURMU - ANGRY PROTESTERS CLIMB BARRICADES IN DELHI

    • ADHIR’S COMMENT SEXIST & INSULTING: NCW
  • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE - SHOOTER CALLS BISHNOI IN JAIL: 'MOOSEWALA KILLED'

    • MOOSEWALA CASE: CALL EXPOSES ‘REAL MASTERMIND’
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: NEWS18 ACCESSES CALL RECORDINGS
    • MOOSEWALA CASE: KILLER & HANDLER HEARD ON TAPE
    • MOOSEWALA MURDER PROBE:98 SECOND AUDIO REVEALS ALL
    • THE CHILLING PHONE CALL AFTER MOOOSEWALA MURDER
  • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

    MONSOON STORM - CONG MPs MARCH IN PROTEST AGAINST ED

    • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHINA - REPORTS: XI JINPING WARNS BIDEN OVER TAIWAN

      • DON’T ‘PLAY WITH FIRE’ ON TAIWAN, WARNS CHINA PREZ
    • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      CHESS OLYMPIAD - PM MODI DECLARES 44TH CHESS OLYMPIAD OPEN

      • PM MODI INAUGURATES 44TH CHESS OLYMPIAD
    • July 29, 2022 05:55 (IST)

      BJYM LEADER MURDERED - MORE HEAT ON PFI & SDPI, ACCUSED WIFE TELLS IT ALL

      • WIFE OF ONE ACCUSED: HUSBAND WORKED FOR SDPI
      • SHAFIQUE WAS PART OF PFI: WIFE OF ACCUSED
      • WIFE OF ONE ACCUSED: HUSBAND WAS A PART OF PFI
      • ACCUSED’S WIFE CONFIRMS PFI LINKS

